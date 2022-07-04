From Blake Lively in ‘Gossip Girl’ to Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’: The actresses who have played Marilyn Monroe
Both in movies or television series, there are many interpreters who have gotten into the skin of the Hollywood icon.
You’ve seen his face countless times and in many different places: in artwork, in movies, on t-shirts and posters. It is almost impossible to meet someone who does not know who she is. His face, his voice and his performances have been imitated and parodied ad nauseam. Her career as an actress and her attractiveness, added to her tragic life, made her aOne of the most iconic faces in Hollywood. Marilyn Monroe was one of the most sought after faces in the 50s and 60s and also an emblem of the sexual revolution of the time.
After his death in 1962 – there are even conspiracy theories about what really happened – his life has been brought to the big and small screen on multiple occasions. There are many actresses who have played her and the last to do so is Ana de Armas, who stars Blonde. The Netflix film, directed by Andrew Dominik, arrives on the streaming platform on September 23. We can’t describe it as ‘biopic’ because not everything in it actually happened. The film is based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which fictionally recreates the life of Marilyn Monroe, whose real name was Norm Jean.
In 2022 it will be 60 years since his death and in SensaCinema We have compiled all the actresses who have gotten into the skin of the blonde icon over the years. From Misty Rowe on Goodbye, Norma Jean up to Arms on Blondepassing by Ashley Judd in Norma Jean and MarilynUma Thurman in SmashPenelope Cruz in Broken Embraces and Blake Lively in gossip-girl.
Misty Rowe
Misty Rowe played Marilyn Monroe in the ‘biopic’ Goodbye, Norma Jean (1976).
catherine hicks
Catherine Hicks was the actress in the TV Movie Marilyn: The Untold Story (1980).
madonna
Madonna was inspired by Marilyn Monroe for his video clip of the song ‘Material Girl’ (1985).
Paula Lane
Paula Lane gave life to the interpreter in Goodnight Sweet Marilyn (1989).
Susan Griffiths
Susan Griffiths not only brought the iconic actress to life in the TV Movie Marilyn and me (1991), has also been known to imitate Marilyn Monroe on several occasions.
Melody Anderson
Melody Anderson got into the skin of the interpreter in the TV Movie Marilyn & Bobby: Her Final Affair (1993).
Ashley Judd
In the HBO Original Movie Norma Jean and Marilyn (nineteen ninety six), Ashley Judd played Norm Jeanthe “real” woman who was Marilyn Monroe.
Mira Sorvino
In the same movie as Ashley Judd was Norma Jean, Mira Sorvino was Marilyn Monroe in Norma Jean and Marilyn (nineteen ninety six).
poppy montgomery
Poppy Montgomery played Marilyn Monroe in the miniseries Blonde (2001).
Sophie Monk
Sophie Monk was the iconic actress in the TV Movie The Mystery of Natalie Wood (2004).
Blake Lively
In gossip-girl (2007), Blake Lively She became the interpreter in the 100th episode of the fiction. In the dream sequence, Serena van der Woodsen recreates the iconic musical number from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) with the song ‘Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend’.
Penelope Cruz
In Broken Embraces (2009) by Pedro Almodovar, Penelope Cruz gave life to a woman who transforms into famous actresses and Marilyn Monroe was one of them.
umma thurman
in the series Smash (2012), umma thurman is an actress who is recruited to give life to Marilyn Monroe in a Broadway musical.
Katharine McPhee
Also in Smash (2012) Katharine McPhee appeared as the blonde icon.
Megan Hilty
Lastly, Megan Hilty was also the actress in Smash (2012).
Anne of Arms
Anne of Arms gets under the skin of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde (2022).