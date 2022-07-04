From Blake Lively in ‘Gossip Girl’ to Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’: The actresses who have played Marilyn Monroe

You’ve seen his face countless times and in many different places: in artwork, in movies, on t-shirts and posters. It is almost impossible to meet someone who does not know who she is. His face, his voice and his performances have been imitated and parodied ad nauseam. Her career as an actress and her attractiveness, added to her tragic life, made her aOne of the most iconic faces in Hollywood. Marilyn Monroe was one of the most sought after faces in the 50s and 60s and also an emblem of the sexual revolution of the time.

After his death in 1962 – there are even conspiracy theories about what really happened – his life has been brought to the big and small screen on multiple occasions. There are many actresses who have played her and the last to do so is Ana de Armas, who stars Blonde. The Netflix film, directed by Andrew Dominik, arrives on the streaming platform on September 23. We can’t describe it as ‘biopic’ because not everything in it actually happened. The film is based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which fictionally recreates the life of Marilyn Monroe, whose real name was Norm Jean.

In 2022 it will be 60 years since his death and in SensaCinema We have compiled all the actresses who have gotten into the skin of the blonde icon over the years. From Misty Rowe on Goodbye, Norma Jean up to Arms on Blondepassing by Ashley Judd in Norma Jean and MarilynUma Thurman in SmashPenelope Cruz in Broken Embraces and Blake Lively in gossip-girl.