from Book of Boba Fett, Fennec Shand and Krrsantan arrive!

In the fall, Boba Fett’s skin had reached the shores of Fortnite: Royal Battlefor a welcome tribute to the universe of Star Wars, now in continuous expansion thanks to TV series, novels and comic series.

Now, in view of the publication of the final episode of The Book of Boba Fett, it is time for the two imaginaries to cross their respective paths again. The team of Epic Games has in fact announced the entry on the game island of two new characters taken from the TV series available on Disney +. As easily understood from the artwork at the bottom of this news, the choice fell on Fennec Shand And Krrsantan.

The friend and right hand of Boba Fett and the bounty hunter wookie are therefore now part of the bizarre world of battle royale, with dedicated skins for sale in the Fortnite: Royal Battle. Players interested in playing as Fennec Shand and Krrsantan can purchase the outfits through a 2,300 V-Buck bundle, but also separately. For the occasion, the Boba Fett themed items have also returned to the free to play store.

In the meantime, we remember the possibility of seeing characters from The Legend of Zelda, Assassin’s Creed and Destiny 2 coming soon within Fortnite: Royal Battle.