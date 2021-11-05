From book to screen – IVG.it

As we have already mentioned, the world of cinema, or television series, and that of printed pages – be it novels or comics or manga – are extremely intertwined. If to one it provides practically inexhaustible ideas and plots, for the other it can mean a new push to the fore. For this reason today we will deal with books from which a film has been made.

“SHINING”

Claustrophobic, which frightens because it touches very sensitive strings of our soul: isolation, addictions, the parent-child relationship and above all the terror of hurting, or killing, those we love. Impossible to think of this book, published by Bompiani, separated from Jack Nicholson’s face! A film that has become a “cult” and a book to read at least once in a lifetime!

“There are things you shouldn’t say to a six-year-old, you rarely get things to agree as they should be and how they really are. The world is hard, Danny. “

PLOT

Jack Torrance’s family – wife Wendy and little son Danny – move to the prestigious Overlook Hotel as a winter watchman. Jack, who lost his teaching job after assaulting a student, accepts the job despite his isolation and the discovery of many crimes and suicides committed within the walls of the Overlook. Soon everyone, especially Jack and Danny – gifted with extrasensory powers – will begin to suffer from the isolation and malign influences of the hotel. The only hope of salvation will be to use the “shinig” (the Shinig) to escape from the terrible hotel.

Stephen Edwin King, an American from Maine born in ’47, is one of the most prolific writers of our time. Many of his books and short stories – “Carrie the gaze of Satan”, “Pet sematary”, “It”, “The Green Mile”, “The Black Tower” and “Doctor Sleep”, a sequel to The Shining, just to name a few- they have been transposed into films and television series, signed by great directors such as Kubrick, Carpenter, De Palma, Cronenberg and Romero.

A book for children

If fiction offers a continuous inspiration for series and films, the world of children’s fiction is an inexhaustible source. For the “simple” structure of the plots and the wildest and most colorful fantasy, it seems to be the most prolific for the celluloid world. It is no coincidence that the most famous films intended for an audience of children, by Walt Disney, are inspired by the world of fairy tales.

For the little ones

“WINNIE THE POOH”

(Initially Winnie Puh) is a series of short stories starring the sweetest bear in the world and his friends; published by Disney Books are stories to be enjoyed from 4 years onwards. In addition to films, short films and cartoon series, Winnie has starred in films with real actors such as “Meet Christopher Robin” (2017) and “Back to the 100 Acre Wood” (2018)

“Honey or condensed milk with your bread? He was so excited that he said: Both, and then, not to sound greedy, he added, But don’t worry about the bread, please. “

PLOT

In each story we find the sweet Winnie Pooh bear and his friends from the Hundred Acre Woods – the baby Christopher Robin, Tigger, Cap, Piglet, the donkey Eeyore and many others – engaged in many adventures full of friendship and jars of honey.

Alan Alexander Milne, 1882-1956, was an English writer made famous by the stories of Winnie the Pooh; the idea was born from the stories he used to tell his son, Christopher Robin, starring, in addition to the inevitable bear, the other stuffed animals of the child.

For the older ones

“THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY”

As always, Dahl’s books take us to a world full of magic and a pinch of madness; published by Salani is an adventure to nibble from 7 years onwards. Two films have been made from this small masterpiece: the first, in 1971 “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”, starring Gene Wilder and the most recent, in 2005, starring Johnny Depp directed by Tim Burton.

“Charlie took it and tore off the wrapper… and suddenly… from under the paper… a golden glow appeared. Charlie’s heart stopped. Shouted the shopkeeper, jumping half a meter. “

PLOT

The famous chocolate factory, owned by the eccentric Willy Wonka, is giving away five gold tickets to allow five lucky ones to visit it. The announcement continues with a special surprise, an incredible prize, for just one of them; who will be the lucky one?

Roald Dahl, 1916-1990, Welsh of Norwegian origin was a writer, screenwriter and aviator, best known for his children’s novels. Several films have been taken from these, such as “The GGG”, “The witches” and “Matilda”.

SMALL CRASHES

It is often said that the book is better than the film and, almost always, this is true. The reasons are different: not only because with the book it is we readers who have to imagine the scenes, the voices and the faces of the protagonists, thus creating a more direct link with the story that is told to us; but also from the needs of cinema – or series – which must rework the book, sometimes “cutting” scenes and characters to make it a usable product. Having said that, however, the books keep their soul and their value in the film, so much so as to tie the fate of the pages to that of the celluloid.