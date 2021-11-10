from Bosnia hard attack on Simone Inzaghi

Inter continues to be anxious about Edin Dzeko, replaced on Sunday in the final stages of the derby against Milan for a muscular resentment but which was called up in his national team, that of Bosnia Herzegovina, for the home commitments of the world qualifiers.

Inter, concern for Dzeko is growing

The diagnosis concerns the Inter bomber, who has been subjected to magnetic resonance at home, despite being quite smoky, it excluded muscle injuries, therefore the footballer will not leave the retreat of Bosnia. Of course Inter and the coach Simone Inzaghi they said they were very worried about the conditions of their striker, so much so that they said they hoped he could return to Italy early and that, given his not very young age, 35, he would not tire further with the world qualifying matches of his national.

The deputy coach of Bosnia attacks Inzaghi hard

But today at the press conference the deputy technical commissioner of Bosnia Elvir Rahimic attacked the coach of the Italian champions reiterating that Dzeko, if he is well, will take the field: “The words of Simone Inzaghi? We have read them. He would like us not to risk the player in these two games. But they are nonsense. If Dzeko is ready, he will certainly play. For now there is still a chance that you will play. The recovery is going great and we believe that can play. The other players work hard. The most important thing is that they are ready and the atmosphere is of a high standard. We work every day for prepare at best the team in view of the next matches “.

Dzeko’s next engagements with Bosnia and Inter

The next matches of Bosnia in which, at this point almost certainly, Dzeko will be employed, will be played, both at home in Zenica, at 3 pm on Saturday 13 November against the Finland and at 8.45 pm on Tuesday 16 against Ukraine. Inter’s next match, on the other hand, is the big match on Sunday 21 November in San Siro against the Naples and the situation of the Inter attack will certainly not be ideal: in addition to Dzeko, too Lautaro Martinez And Joaquin Correa with Argentina And Alexis Sanchez with the Chile they will be involved in important matches for the world qualifiers in the South American area and will return to Pinetina having to dispose of their efforts in a few days.

