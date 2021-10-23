From Brandon Lee to Rust, accidents and deaths on set

The death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins and the serious injury of director Joel Souza by Alec Baldwin who fired a pistol that should have been loaded with blanks on the set of Rust, immediately bring to mind another tragedy that occurred under almost the same circumstances. The set was that of The Raven, in 1993, and to lose his life was the star of Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, fatally wounded by the bullet fired by an actor with a weapon loaded by mistake even with a real bullet.

Lee’s family commented on the official account dedicated to the actor what happened yesterday: “Our hearts are close to the family of Halyna Hutchins, Joel Souza and all those involved in the accident of Rust. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Point”.

Unfortunately, the history of cinema also includes other serious accidents, even fatal ones, during filming. Another one involving a gun, had the actor Jon-Erik Hexum as a victim in 1984, who shot himself in the head with a gun, also in that case, believed to be loaded with blanks, on the set of the series Cover Up in a scene in which his character was engaged in Russian roulette ‘.

Among others, one of the most serious occurred in 1982 on the set of the inspired film of the series On the edge of reality, directed by John Landis: the crash of a helicopter during the filming of a scene set in the Vietnam War, caused the death of the actor Vic Morrow, who was beheaded and of two children, Myca Dinh Lee and Renee Shin-Yi Chen. Loading... Advertisements

In 2017, stuntwoman Joi Harris was killed on the set of Deadpool 2 in a motorcycle accident. In 2014, assistant operator Sarah Jones was shot and killed by a train, while filming a sequence on the rails, to Midnight Rider. In 2002 Vin Diesel’s stunt double, Harry O’Connor, filming XXX he died during a paragliding sequence. On the set de The dark Knight (2008), stuntman Conway Wickliffe was killed when the speeding car he’d leaned out of crashed into a tree. In 2008, a costume clerk was fatally hit by a mass of earth, frozen sand and ice during the filming of the sci-fi. Jumper with Samuel l. Jackson. In 1985, pilot Art Scholl crashed and died with his plane during a scene from Top Gun.

There are also many actors and crew members injured during the shooting of a film: like Margaret Hamilton, interpreter of the Witch of the West The Wizard of Oz (1939) which she reported on set due to a pyrotechnic effect, burns that forced her to wear green gloves to cover her hands, during the rest of the shoot. Jim Caviezel was struck by lightning and came out unscathed on the set there Christ’s passion (2004). Channing Tatum on the set of The Eagle (2011) reported burns to her chest and private parts by immersing herself in a tub where the water had not been cooled. Filming of Aeon Flux (2005) had to stop for eight weeks due to Charlize Theron’s severe back injury while doing stunts. A back injury, the cause of pain defined by the actor as excruciating, also happened to George Clooney on the set of Syriana (2005). Dolph Lundgren punched Sylvester Stallone in the stomach on the set of Rocky 4 (1985), sent the star for five days in intensive care.

Among the most recent incidents, Harrison Ford broke his leg, which was blocked by a hydraulic door, on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens; the star also hurt his shoulder a few months ago while shooting Indiana Jones 5. Instead Tom Cruise broke his ankle filming a difficult stunt-free scene during Mission Impossible 6.

