From Brandon Lee’s Raven to Baldwin’s accident on the set of Rust

The tragic accident that took place on the set of the western Rust in Santa Fe, where the actor Alec Baldwin involuntarily killed the director of photography and seriously injured the director due to a malfunction of a firearm, brings to mind the series of dramatic incidents that have marked the history of cinema.

‘The Crow’ Brandon Lee

The closest to the case of Alec Baldwin is certainly what happened on the set de The Raven in ’93 where the 28 year old Brandon Lee (son of Bruce Lee) was killed due to a malfunctioning blank pistol used by a set mate, Michael Masee who, although completely cleared of the investigation, ended up in a state of deep depression, exasperated also by the bad reputation that began to haunt him.

‘Across the border’, 1914

Unfortunately, the history of accidents on the set is practically as old as that of the cinema, one of the first fatal cases dates back to 1914 when during the shooting of the silent film Across the border, Colorado, the actress Grace McHugh he was shooting a scene where his character was crossing the Arkansas River in a boat. When the boat capsized, the operator at the machine Owen Carter he immediately threw himself into the river to save her, dragged the boat to what he thought was a sandbar which turned out to be instead of quicksand. The rest of the film crew watched helplessly as they were sucked into the sandbar and drowned.

‘The Wizard of Oz’, 1939

Margaret Hamilton as the evil witch of the West

If today safety on the set is a priority, in the past even something as simple as make-up could cause very dangerous accidents: only during the processing of The Wizard of Oz (1939) two occurred. Buddy Ebsen (who will later play Audrey Hepburn’s farm husband in Breakfast at Tiffany’s) initially cast to play the Scarecrow felt he was more suitable in the role of the Tin Man and made arrangements with Ray Bolger (slated for that role) to switch characters. Unfortunately, however, he did not know that he was allergic to aluminum, an element that the tin man’s make-up contained in large quantities and had an important allergic reaction: Ebsen risked his life and spent two months in the hospital before recovering, forcing the production to replace it. with Jack Haley. But it was not the only trick incident; also Margaret Hamilton, the witch of the East, on whose face was spread a green make-up with a strong copper component, was in danger of being disfigured forever when during a scene in which she disappeared in the flames some grains of incandescent incendiary dust ended up on her face, setting fire to the dust of copper and causing the actress second degree burns.

‘Fourth Estate’ (Citizen Kane), 1941

Some incidents then became mythical due to the level of stoicism of their protagonists. On the set of the masterpiece Citizen Kane, Orson Welles he tripped over a ladder and fractured his ankle bone, then found himself forced to use a wheelchair for the next two weeks of filming. Welles also cut off his hand during the scene where Charles Foster Kane destroyed the room in an excess of anger. Welles, after being injured, continued to act improvising, grabbed a curtain to cover his bloody hand and completed the sequence that is considered one of the most beautiful scenes in the history of cinema that ends with the discovery of the glass ball with the house and the joke. unforgettable Rosebud.

‘The Exorcist’, 1973

The exorcist (1973) is a film that deeply marked its young protagonist Linda Blair who was only 14 at the time of William Friedkin’s film. The traces that that cult film left on the actress who after that role (which gave her notoriety and an Oscar nomination) no longer had as much success and for years fought with addictions, are however also of a physical nature. On set Blair suffered a spinal fracture due to a mechanical failure while filming the scene in which Regan MacNeil levitates and struggles violently. The fracture then turned into scoliosis after another back accident during a motorcycle scene for another film.

‘On the edge of reality’, 1982

Perhaps less famous but even more terrifying was the accident that resulted in the deaths of three actors on July 23, 1982 during the filming of the multi-story film. hands On the edge of reality, which paid homage to the series. A helicopter crashed to the ground, killing the actor instantly Vic Morrow and two extras Myca Dinh Le And Renee Shin-Yi Chen, while shooting a scene directed by John Landis. The accident occurred during the filming of the sequence set in Vietnam: a helicopter, due to a succession of pyrotechnic explosions, lost control and crashed into a tree. Morrow and Dinh were both beheaded by the helicopter blades, while little Chen sustained fatal injuries.

‘Cover up’, 1984

Again due to a malfunctioning weapon the actor Jon-Erik Hexum died in 1984 after shooting himself in the head with a blank gun while pretending to play Russian roulette with a Magnum 44 on the set of the television series Cover up. In that case, even if there was no bullet, the shot produced such pressure on the skull that some bone fragments stuck in the brain, after a very delicate operation the actor went into a coma and was declared dead after six days.

Stuntmen

In the history of cinema there are several stunts who have been injured or lost their lives due to accidents on the set. One of the first that are told in the history of cinema is the one that took place on the set of Ben Hur in 1925, when a first attempt to resume the chariot race was made outside the Circus Maximus in Rome, causing the death of a stuntman due to the breaking of a wheel of his chariot. Even 34 years later on the set of the remake with Charlton Heston there were accidents, Joe Canutt, who was Heston’s stunt double, suffered a gash on his chin after being thrown out of his chariot during a race scene.

Charlton Heston in ‘Ben Hur’

Harry O’Connor, Vin Diesel’s stunt double on the set of Rob Cohen’s action XXX He died after jumping from a flying car with a parachute crashing into a bridge and dying on the spot, but that’s not the only incident to happen on a high-adrenaline Vin Diesel film. Two summers ago up Fast & Furious 9 the stuntman Joe Watts, Diesel’s stunt double, was induced into a coma from a head injury following a nine-meter fall but survived.

Another movie victim was the stunt and airplane pilot Art Scholl on the set of Top Gun with Tom Cruise in 1985. World-renowned aerobatic pilot died while performing a stunt to capture scenes for Tony Scott’s film.

On July 12, 2017, while filming the eighth season of the zombie series The Walking Dead, the stuntman John Bernecker was standing on a balcony with actor Austin Amelio, who plays Dwight. The stuntman, who had 93 credits behind him and had worked on the set of Black Panther, he should have jumped off the balcony and fallen onto the padding, but he did not stray far enough from the balcony and missed the padded target by a few centimeters, he plummeted twenty feet and landed on his head on the concrete. Airlifted to hospital, he was pronounced dead.

On the set of the Russian film The Ilyinskye frontier in 2018 the stuntman died Oleg Shilkin, 31, hit and killed by a vintage tank during the filming of the film set in World War II. The tank was supposed to stop a short distance from where Shilkin was, but instead it ran over him in full.