From Breakdown to Success: Why the World Loves Taylor Swift – Sun of Mexico

This year has been one of the most prosperous years for him Taylor Swift, who holds the title of Female singer with most number one albums at the top of Billboard And over 100 concerts scheduled in Latin America, Europe and Asia.

After this his career progressed rapidly. She took a two-year hiatus in 2016 due to her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. about his rejection of show business love affair and lost the rights to his music to Manufacturer Scooter Braun.

Taylor Swift, “music industry”: the origin of her surname

The interpreter of “Lover” has earned her success based on constant analysis of what Swifties – the name with which fans identify – want to hear. This year alone, the singer has earned over $591 million US tour of his The Eraze Tour.

In addition to his extensive touring, The singer-songwriter has been able to recover from re-recording sales of her first six albums and announced the sale of who was related by contract His old label, Big Machine Records, and with whom it failed to reach an agreement for the purchase, whereas the company preferred sell rights for masters 300 million dollars To Scooter Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings.

Now, following the recovery of her music—which in 2020 was placed under the category “Taylor Versions”—new versions of her songs only generate profit for the singer.

The American songwriter has not only changed the status of Big Machine Records, They did it with streaming platforms too, as he did In 2014, when he removed all his music from Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music, alleging that Artists cannot submit their works for free And they should be paid.

“The music industry is changing so fast, so fast that any new thing like Spotify seems like an experiment. And I’m not ready to contribute my life’s work to an experiment that I think does not properly compensate songwriters, producers, artists and music producers,” he said in an interview for Yahoo in November of the same year.

However, this is not the first time that an artist has protested against the big streaming companies. Other artists who have also withdrawn their music Reasons to Disagree With Streaming Platforms Over the Last Decade Adele in 2011, Thom Yorke in 2013, The Black Keys in 2014 and Neil Young in 2022.

about three years later, and Swift returns to celebrate 10 million-selling album “1989” platforms on which Listed as the second most listened to artist worldwide with over 97 million monthly listeners, according to statistics Spotify.

Taylor Swift has a song for every situation

in the heat of “Taimnia”, The public who is not a fan of the cardigan’s author wonders: what makes her so popular and why is her number of followers increasing? Swifties Every day?

To her followers, Taylor Swift is “a woman just like any other woman”, whose experiences are as normal as hers, with a love life, friends and family, as well as as an artist and person. who have helped them to mature.

Swift’s power is so great that studies have been conducted on its impact on the lives of its followers.

In a recently published study the new York Times, Psychiatrist Suzanne Garfinkel-Crowell looked at a sample of patients where 50 out of 100 were Swifties. The expert revealed all that, during interviews and after attending The Era’s Tour Taylor Swift fans find solace and inspiration in her songs, assume that He is not an unattainable artist, because his experiences are the same as everyone else’s.

“She’s hardworking, she gets frustrated and wonders if she’d get there faster if she were a man (…) They find in Miss Swift a true hero who knows where they’re headed.<टेलर स्विफ्ट क्या करेगी?>> It’s a refrain among some patients in my practice,” says Garfinkel-Crowell.

The expert also pointed out that fans Swift’s career and songs have found a mentor or heroine of sorts. who always has the right words to mend a broken heart, Start a new phase or accept that your friends are no longer friends.

Similarly, the experts further say, Swifties C CommunityThey share similar characteristics in their personality, which helps them to build trust between artist and fans: They are sensitive, kind, delicate, ambitious and perfectionists.

In interviews, the author of “Willow” has explained that the process of growth and maturation has led her to shoulder to shoulder with all of her followers, as her lyrics focus on telling stories.

“I know that if I had not written my own songs, I would not be here. In a way, my followers and I grew up together. Something happens to me, I write a record about it, it gets published and sometimes it happens to them. It is as if he has read my personal diary”

“If I Were a Man I’d Get There Faster”: Taylor Swift’s Breakdown and Feminism

to understand the process that the composer manit is necessary to expose He started his music career when he was only 16 years old. When He Scored His First Number One on the Billboard Country Music Chart Song “Tim McGraw”.

Obsessed with fame and recognition, he has come to believe that all he can expect is the approval of society and his fans.

Swift wrote in her documentary Miss Americana, “When you’re waiting for the approval of strangers and that’s the only way you get all your energy and satisfaction, one negative thing can make[everything]fall apart.”

interpreter of bad blood Suffering from depression and identity crisis at the age of 19, When Kanye West, 32, stopped her while receiving an award at the MTV Music Awards.

Seven Years Later, West Was Still Calling Her in his interviews and calls him Dand derogatory For his music and his image. The rapper berated his fans for harassing him It also included his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. who launched a bullying campaign against the singer.

On one occasion, Kardashian recorded a call without Swift’s permission, where Kanye West asked her permission to use his name. Song “Famous”, Dwhere you didn’t mention that you would add the phrase “I made that bitch famous.”

The controversial video of the purported authority for the use of her name and phrase led to the discrediting of her artistic career and her love life. means like Guardian And vice president He created articles containing derogatory comments. At the same time, social networks erupted with hashtags #taylorswiftoverparty (#taylorswiftredd), So he took a pause to prioritize his mental health.

“When the public decided I was perverted, evil and conspiratorial, I really couldn’t get over it because my life was centered around them. In the Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Swift notes, “In my search for sanity, I had to rebuild an entire belief system.”

in addition to being a victim of psychological violence and bullying, During the tour for promotion in 2013 gridwas an american singer sexual assault by radio host DJ David Mueller, Whom accused her of touching Inappropriately during a rendezvous and great.

Mueller initially filed a $1 million lawsuit against Swift for perjury, a charge that was dismissed by a judge. after this, In 2017, Taylor countered DJing for a mere dollar, As a protest against victims of sexual violence who have not been able to get a fair trial.

“When you win (the case) you don’t feel victorious because the process dehumanises you. We had seven witnesses and one photo, what if you get raped and it’s your word against it? The first thing they ask you in court is why you didn’t shout (…) I was very angry to be there,” said the interpreter Calm down in his documentary.

In her deconstruction process, Taylor Swift has also learned to love her body and avoid violent comments about her personality Suffered from anorexia since the age of 16.

“It could be a picture in which my belly is looking huge or someone saying I look pregnant and I have stopped eating. I am happy with who I am now and it doesn’t bother me much if someone says I have put on weight”, says the Midnights producer.

This time, Taylor Swift is known for promoting sorority and feminism both in his social networks and in his songs, as he demonstrated man or re-recording his song ,better than revenge, where he changed a verse in which he alluded to the fact that his ex-partner’s new girlfriend was “better known for what she did in bed” (2010) and the action depended on whether in fact Who made the decision “He was like a moth attracted to fire” (2023).

“I try to learn as much as possible how to respect people, how to remove misogyny from my mind. Abandon, reject and oppose it. We don’t want to be criticized for being multidimensional,” he says.

Other causes for which Swift is currently fighting are rights of the LGBTI+ community, simultaneously Advocacy for minorities and people of color.

“I want to confront the double standards that exist in our society. I want to wear pink and tell you what I think about politics.”

Taylor Swift’s story is one example repeated on countless occasions in the industry Miley Cyrus, who also rebuilt themselves and recognized the empowerment of women; Other than this, Selena Gomez, that has positive and boosted the body Lady Gaga, After publicizing the sexual abuse that occurs in the music industry.

How Much Has Taylor Swift Produced?

965 enrollment at various music awards like Billboard, Grammys, AMA

at various music awards like Billboard, Grammys, AMA 740 million dollars his fortune rises

his fortune rises $591 million by concert

by concert 463 Awards Won throughout his career

throughout his career 270 million followers on Instagram

on Instagram 114 million records sold

sold 98 million listeners Monthly on Spotify

Monthly on Spotify 14 discs Production

Production 13 is your lucky number and on his birthday

and on his birthday 12 grams won

won Will travel to 4 continents With The Eraze Tour in 2023 and 2024

With The Eraze Tour in 2023 and 2024 3 Recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential People by Time magazine

by Time magazine another artist more Behind The Weeknd heard on Spotify

Behind The Weeknd heard on Spotify 2 times Woman of the Year by Billboard in 2011 and 2014

by Billboard in 2011 and 2014 1 Ph.D. Honorary Degree in Fine Arts from New York University

Sources: Forbes, Billboard, Spotify