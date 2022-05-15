From Bresciano 500 thousand euros for anti Covid vaccinations in Africa

Do you want to advertise on this site?

“It can be done”. This would certainly have been the answer that Mariarosa Inzoli, one of the founders of Medicus mundi Italia, one of the non-governmental organizations present in Brescia, would have given to Roberto Zini, vice president of Confindustria Brescia at the presentation of the project. “A vaccine for everyone”. Proposal to favor the Covid-19 vaccinations in the most economically fragile countries in the world and to prevent the emergence of new variants from weakening the benefits of vaccination even in the states that have now managed to contain the pandemic.

First balance

And he would have been right: ten months after the start of the fundraising campaign through a jointly agreed mechanism between companies and workers 500 thousand euros were raised. They will be used to purchase drugs and support the vaccination campaign that will be conducted by Medicus Mundi Italy. It was Zini himself who took stock of fundraising as part of an evening of emotions, memories and plans for the future promoted by Medicus mundi in memory of Dr. Inzoli five years after her death. Many of her have talked about her.

Those who have had the privilege of knowing her have outlined her extraordinary gifts as a person at the service of others. With Medicus mundi, of which you were one of the founders, you have traveled hundreds of thousands of kilometers to reach, over a long life span, the most vulnerable communities in Africa and Latin America. The same ones that today, in the face of a pandemic that has spared no one, have not yet been reached by a vaccination campaign capable of protecting them from serious illness. And, selfishly, to secure all of us from the variants of SarsCov2 that develop right where the virus circulates the most. As in Africa and South America.

It can be done

“It can be done”, Dr. Inzoli would have replied to the proposal of Confindustria Brescia. Because it was in her mind never to interpose problems with the uncertainty of those who believe they do not know, or do not want to solve them. The main interests of a life full of interests were recalled the other evening in the Camino room of Palazzo Martinengo delle Palle. His being available to others in countries where social and health needs were greatest; alongside women and their path of social and economic redemption; next to the sick, in and out of thatSant’Orsola Hospital in which, as a first woman, she wore the primary school smock bringing innovations still appreciated today in the approach to care for the elderly; she in politics, she as city councilor for ten years with the mayors Trebeschi and Padula.

There were many, the other night, to remember how much her teachings have left deep traces in those who walked alongside her and in those who, not having known her, now continue in the wake of what she had intuited.

The beauty

And how much his love for beauty has engraved in the conscience, so much so that Giulio Richini and Stefano Rivetta, two musicians of the Bazzini Consort who performed playing cello and clarinet, were reserved long and well-deserved ovations from the audience that crowded the ancient and noble hall. Mariarosa wrote: «he We left with the desire to give and returned with the awareness of having received lessons in dignity, humanity and goodness. The poorest had definitely troubled our hearts by teaching us, in the few days of coexistence, how the society of opulence could be defeated by the “last” of the Earth ».

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it