From Brigitte Bardot to Ariana Grande: fluffy, retro, sculptural: cotton chignons are back in fashion

Remember the movie Hairspray, inspired by the blockbuster Broadway musical of the same name, set in the America of the sixties, where an unlikely and transformist John Travolta wore a wig with bangs and flamboyant headbands, as well as a hundred-pound pancera? That riot of fluffy hairstyles, with the tips up if the hair is collected in half or in maxi chignon version, are back in the news. First of all, of course, among the stars, who can afford at the same time to grasp and launch trends on exceptional catwalks such as stages and red carpets.

Dua Lipa at the Brit Awards

At the most recent edition of the Brit Awards, London star Dua Lipa amazed with a look that was a tribute, from the dress to the voluminous hairstyle developed in height, to the late colleague Amy Winehouse. The singer with an unmistakable vocal timbre has brought back into vogue, in fact, in the first two thousand, a hairstyle that had its roots in the sixties, when Brigitte Bardot he gave life on his hair to a sculpture, decomposed and with a difficult name, which would become an object of imitation all over the world: the choucroute. “I no longer had my chignon and I was nervous about all those strands that hung, so I thought of cottoning my hair and collecting it: here, I had invented the choucroute”, declared BB, talking about honeycomb hair.

Brigitte Bardot’s iconic choucroute hair

A hairstyle for all ages

A charm, that of the cotonate hairstyles, undoubtedly of retro taste but not only: here is the novelty of a trend that is back in vogue. Dua Lipa in fact is not the only idol of millennials and generation Z to seek an ideal of beauty that digs back in time. Just take a look at the music video of the success of Ariana Grande 34+35. The young American performer, on the other hand, has the perfect hair for the realization of XL hairstyles, including the long and thick tail his hairstyle Signature: the longer, thicker and more resistant they are, the better they lend themselves to sculptural chignons with several turns.

The 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, the first real red carpet after the long periods of pandemic, has shown how the chignon, in all its forms, does not go out of fashion and is a certain investment at all ages, from young models such as Bella Hadid– and her haristyle inspired by Asian hairstyles- to more mature actresses such as Helen Mirren. The juror Mélanie Laurent an example has been made of an Audrey Hepurn style elegance with a wide chignon and a soft tuft on the forehead, highlighted by a side row.

Chignon mon amour: the most beautiful seen at the Cannes Film Festival

Scenographic, sculptural. High and tiratissimi or on the contrary, rebellious. Just in this latest version chignons are worn at all ages, as Helen Mirren demonstrated on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The film festival just ended on the Croisette has given clear proof of how the hairstyle with hair collected more popular than ever alive renewed luck, thanks to hairstyle decomposed and easy to replicate because they recreate, often, the wavy effect that is obtained on the beach. The strands remain free, around the face or escaping from the tail. On white hair or with braccine, low and elaborate or voluminous, the buns win a winning role in the beauty looks of the divas at the French film awards.

(Bella Hadid’s chignon, with ‘roses’ in the central part and accompanied by a very smooth tail, is the work of london hairstylist Peter Lux).





Practical tips to make it happen

The fundamental difference of the maxi and retro chignon with the most pulled ballerina one is not only in the quantity and composure of the hair collected. To change the effect is mainly the front of the head where the forehead does not remain unguarded but on the contrary caressed by a curtain fringe or one or two lateral tufts around the face (in nineties style). The hair brought back to the chignon is cottoned or simply left free. The great work of the lacquer it is not on the skin but on the scaffolding of the chignon, which will need the help of many hairpins to remanere firmly.

Phyto Laque Soie, with vegetable formula and silk fibroin, to regulate the hair, making it soft. 14.90 euros