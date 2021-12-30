News

From Britney Spears to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck, the most followed celebrities of 2021

James Reno


The family saga of Britney Spears, the return of the flame between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and the end of the marriage between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. These are some of the news on the celebrities who have made headlines in the news in 2021.

According to the Entertainment Tonight website, which specializes in entertainment and entertainment, the most followed story in the celebrity universe was the end of legal protection after 13 years for Britney Spears. Last November, a judge put an end to the legal battle between the pop star and her father Jamie, who was appointed guardian in 2009.

In second place is Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Harry and Meghan: the dukes of Sussex have revealed private details about their gift life indirectly accusing the British monarchy of racism.

The ‘Bennifer’ story is also very popular, the return of the flame between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after JLo had just left with Alex Rodriguez almost at the threshold of the altar.

Also attracting the attention of readers is the tragedy on the set of ‘Rust’ in which Alec Baldwin, unaware of having a loaded gun in his hands, fired, killing filmmaker Halyna Hutchins.

Following the divorce, after six years of marriage, between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Without going too far, the engagement between Kourtney Kardashian (Kim’s sister) and musician Travis Barker also made headlines.

