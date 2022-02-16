From Britney Spears to Jessica Alba, all in bathrobes (but by Versace)

Whether it is during a relaxing trip to the spa or even simply at home, after a long and regenerating hot shower, the desire to feel chic, even with a bathrobe, she never takes a break.

Indeed, Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari they decided to celebrate their love, during Valentine’s Day, with a perfect couple look wearing the bathrobe Versace.

Britney Spears with Sam Asghari with the custom Versace bathrobe (photo: Instagram)

It was to share the photo Donatella Versace on her Instagram profile – which among others was called by the singer to make her wedding dress – wishing the couple a Happy Versace Valentine’s Day.

White for him, red for her, the bathrobe is finished with the Medusa print on the sleeves and along the waistband. Furthermore, to embellish it, there is a very personal touch: the name on the back made in golden letters with sequins.

Yet they are not the only ones who have had the same idea, or rather, the same look on the day dedicated to love. Even the actress Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren they shared a photo with the same garment, rigorously personalized, however deciding to invert the colors.

But, before them, to celebrate the family union with the bathrobe Versace there was the British superstar Sir Elton John. From Nice, on a balcony while enjoying the holidays, thanks – even in Italian – Donatella Versace and shares this family picture with his partner David Furnish and their children Zachary and Elijah, all with the same outfit but playing with colors.

A bathrobe that in addition to being glamorous seems to wear well when it comes to sentimental unions, and we hope it also applies to Britney ahead of her third marriage.

