from Britney Spears to Melody

Many of today’s great artists have been working since they were very young. These talented women appeared in our lives as child prodigies and continue to conquer us today. Children’s television programs, series, songs, movies… They continue to succeed in everything they set out to do, now as women of international success.

Some of them began by participating in children’s competitions or talent shows and, on the occasion of premiere this Thursday of the new season of The voice Kidsin MagasIN We wanted to remember the impressive biographies of already established artists who took their first professional steps when they were very young.

