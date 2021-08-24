From BTS to Kj Apa, that’s who celebrity crushes are

It happens to everyone to have a crush on a celebrity, even (and above all) to famous people. Over the years, perhaps after having worked together, there are those who fall in love with a colleague of the set, those with a pop star and those who change tastes and preferences depending on the moment. Would you like to know more? From BTS to KJ Apa, here’s who the celebrity crushes of celebs are:

BTS AND THE HOLLYWOOD STARS

Interviewed by E! News, the members of the group K-Pop revealed which American star they have a crush on: Jin adores Anne Hathaway, while a J-Hope like it Amanda Seyfried. Jimin without hesitation he replied Rachel McAdams, while RM revealed that his crush is Blake Lively, “But unfortunately she is already married”. Suga, undecided, he mentioned two names: Lily Collins And Rachel McAdam. Last but not least, Jungkook he doesn’t remember the name of his crush or the name of the movie he starred in.

KATHERINE LANGFORD AND LEGOLAS

The face of Hannah Baker said he had a long-time stratospheric crush on Orlando Bloom. Or rather, for the character of Legolas, which he interpreted in the blockbuster The Lord of the Rings. “It never went away to me even growing up.” It is not the only one …

Celebrity crushes or those on the characters of the books were not enough for me, let’s add Legolas too, come on. pic.twitter.com/8ovJPAkrxb – MJL free female elf (@missingbower) December 24, 2014

JOSHUA BASSETT FOR HILARY DUFF

«As a child I wanted to be the protagonist of Agent Cody Banks just to be close to her ». And nothing, thinking about it, I got a tear …

WILLOW SMITH FOR LEA SEYDOUX AND ADÈLE EXARCHOPOULOS

The daughter of Will Smith it is not immune to the French charm. In an interview, she said she had a crush on two winning actresses Golden palm to Cannes (what a coincidence).

NOAH SCHNAPP FOR ZENDAYA

The protagonist of Stranger Things has always had a soft spot for Zendaya and never misses an opportunity to shout it from the rooftops. When they met for the first time, he couldn’t hold back the emotion: «She smelled wonderful… She was so pretty: she is much taller than me and she bent down to take the picture. He said to me: “Hi Noah”With her little voice. I remember everything that happened ».

KJ APA FOR JENNIFER ANISTON

The interpreter of Rachel in Friends is among the most loved actresses of all time. That iconic role, along with many others in her career, has given her a ton of fans, including KJ Apa who actually stated that he has never seen the series but has always loved it anyway. Do you blame him?

