From bullfighting to gender, the illusion of being able to sterilize everything

Thinking whether to stay with the bullfighter, or rather with the bull, I found myself in a dark forest, for the straight path was lost. Because the bullfight was, in Ottavio Di Brizzi’s evocative apologia sul Foglio, a spiritual and symbolic nourishment of a civilization, capable of justifying the bullfighting at least as much as the nourishment of the bodies legitimizes that of millions of calves and lambs. But, in Vittorio Feltri’s demystifying reply to Libero, the animal’s public agony once again became a torture of unjustified cruelty, so much so as to induce the journalist to confess that he had felt enormous pleasure in front of a bullfighter’s cornering. I confess that I stopped at this narrative crossroads without knowing which path to take. And here I have been thinking about it for days, weighing the arguments of myth and those of reason. Among the former, the one that makes Di Brizzi say that, without the economy and culture of bullfighting, “the fighting bull would no longer exist, extinct like thousands of losers in the race of natural selection”. Among the latter, the one that brings to Feltri’s memory the care with which the peasants of the Bergamo area spared the children the scene of slaughtering the pigs, even though at the table everyone would have liked a slice of salami.

This last contradiction, even if removed, returns urgently to these times. Because it places our anthropological disposition to feed on animal flesh in relation to a moral imperative to sterilize violence, which is increasingly widespread. On which, at first glance, we could not all agree. Who could possibly not want a world without violence? And yet I believe that this pacifist temptation has, so to speak, got a little carried away, and has become a technocratic ideology that deceives us to escape from the relationship and, therefore, from the struggle for survival. I intuitively see it decline in a different way in all our living spaces. In the political dimension it is the illusion of sterilizing power with populism. And I say illusion, because populism in the Palace ends up being the most arbitrary of all powers. Even those who ignored, or forgotten, that the only way to tame power, without succumbing, is to recognize and divide it, as only imperfect representative democracy can, understood this.

In the existential universe, techno-ideology translates into the idea of ​​sterilizing pain from life. The revolt of the no vaxes is the superimposed mirror of this huge collective repression of human finitude. The vaccine is also refused because the partial protection it offers sounds like the betrayal of the illusion of absolutely immunizing us from frailty and death.

In the civil sphere, however, the creed is the sterilization of violence. As Luca Ricolfi explained in la Repubblica, this ideology is expressed above all in language. The idea that, by eradicating violence from language, we arrive at a complete pacification of life is a Promethean illusion, because language is the first form of technique known to man. Except that the sterilization of violence from language coincides with the elimination of its differences, as presumed sources of discrimination, and the replacement with neutral linguistic expressions. A comic extremization of this tendency is the invitation to use the asterisk, or the U, in place of the final vowels of the nouns which, with a binary declension, identify the masculine or the feminine: medicu, avvocatu, engineeru e, se were not an endangered species, we should also say toreru. In that U there is the substance of the ideology of gender, as translated by the so-called Zan law: that is, gender identity as a mere “perceived and manifested identification of oneself”, even if it does not correspond to sex, and independently from having started a path to change sex. It means that, by emancipating itself from sex, gender self-determination becomes a pure social construct and leads to an absolute subjectivism.

But the maximum of subjectivism detaches language from history, that is, from the path that rights have taken to assert themselves. I wonder what the feminine represents in history. Can we agree that the emancipation of the feminine is an almost absolute, since it follows and promotes the entire development of liberal civilization? And I use the adverb “almost” out of respect for the relativism that is due to every secular truth, not without pointing out, however, that the density of this value is immune, except in the Afghanistan of the Taliban, from the claims of any majority. However illiberal and reactionary it was, no political hegemony could retreat on the path of emancipation.

However, I wonder if the neutralization of sexual difference in the civil space, and the replacement with a subjectively perceived identity, do not lead to the risk of a zeroing of the feminine, that is, of the symbolic value of those freedoms that, in the name of the feminine, have been achieved in three centuries of struggle.

I would add that a world without differences leads to flat equality, but it is not necessarily a peaceful world. Because under the crust of his neutral indifference those tensions and violence that the conventional protocol removes and conceals, but does not extinguish, boil.

Unfortunately, this intuition does not give me any certainty about my willingness to keep the curtain on the bullfight open, or rather closed. However, it illuminates another contradiction that the cancellation of differences opens in what is becoming the civil religion of our age: sustainability. This is told on the one hand as a claim for new rights, being instead a frontier of new duties, on the other as the loss of man’s centrality in the ecosystem.

I wonder if a conception that denies the primacy of the human, in the name of the symbolic elimination of the differences between man and animal, would not risk putting into question some of the acquired achievements of our civilization. I still wonder, for example, how we would consider abortion in a symbolic universe where the life of all living beings assumed – as in fact it is already assuming – an “ontological” value unprecedented in history. Could we defend its legitimacy, which no liberal can in conscience doubt, without valuing the lordship of the human and the difference, certainly not only biological, of the female condition? Could we still feel the presuppositions of our culture current, standing with our feet out of history, and no longer being, we men and women, the measure of all things around us?

I confess that I have no satisfactory answers to these questions. When in doubt, I think I’ll buy a ticket to the bullfight, secretly cheering for the bull.