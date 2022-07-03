From Caius Volturi to Vecna, who is Jamie Campbell Bower?

The fourth season of stranger things has surprised more than one fan with the monster of the series, known as Vecna ​​or Henry Creel (One)character played by British actor Jamie Campbell BowerBut what do we know about him?

In 2007, Bower made his film debut playing Anthony Hope in the film adaptation of the musical. “Sweeney Todd”directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp and Helena Boham Carter.

YOU CAN SEE: Stranger things 4: Who did Vecna ​​capture in this last season?

In 2009, the actor joined the cast of the Saga Twilight in “New Moon”film starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautnerwhere he played Caiusa member of the Volturi coven, a role he played in the following films.

However, these have not been the only participations that the actor has had, since Campbell was chosen to play Gellert Grindelwald as a young man in the saga of “Harry Potter and “Fantastic Animals”, making brief appearances in “The Relics of the Death, Part 1”, “The Crimes of Grindelwald” and “The Secrets of Dumbledore”.