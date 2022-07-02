Entertainment

From Caius Volturi to Vecna, who is Jamie Campbell?

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Chosen to play neighbor in the fourth season of “Stranger Things”, including the versions of his character as Henry Creell Y Oneidentities revealed at the end of the first part, the British actor Jamie Campbell Bower began his acting career long before he will play the monster that has caused terror in the fictional town of Hawkins.

In 2007, Bower made his film debut playing Anthony Hope in the film adaptation of the musical “Sweeney Todd”, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

“Sweeney Todd”

In 2009 he joined the cast of the Twilight Saga in “New Moon”, starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, where he played Caiusa member of the Volturi coven, a role he played in the following films of the saga.

In the films of the “Harry Potter” Saga and “Fantastic Beasts”, he was chosen to play Gellert Grindelwald as a young man, making brief appearances in “The Deathly Hallows, Part 1”, “The Crimes of Grindelwald” and “Dumbledore’s Secrets”.

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.”

Grindelwald became the owner of one of the Deathly Hallows, the Elder Wand, after rubbing it on wandmaker Gregorovitch.

He got his first leading role in a movie playing Jace Wayland in “City of Bones”, the film adaptation of the “Shadowhunters” saga written by Cassandra Clare, where he acted alongside Lily Collins (Emily in Paris).

“Shadowhunters city of bone”

AN INFORMED PUBLIC

DECIDE BETTER.
THAT’S WHY INFORMING IS

A COUNTRY SERVICE.

SUPPORT CITIZENS WHO



THEY BELIEVE IN DEMOCRACY


AND LET’S MAKE A COUNTRY.

We have been doing journalism for 107 years. And now, as in other periods of El Salvador’s history, journalism is essential for public opinion to be strengthened.

BECOME A MEMBER AND ENJOY EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS

become a member now

Tags:

Source link

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Related Articles

Colombian Cristina Gallego, among those invited to vote at the Oscars – Cinema and Tv – Culture

18 mins ago

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting married? Astrologer gives clues to your future

29 mins ago

Canarian Film Library: Women of the 20th Century

40 mins ago

From Saul Goodman to comedies: the series that dominated the first half of the year

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button