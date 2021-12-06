from Calciopoli to Conte nerazzurro, the destinies always linked to the masters of football – Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

Juve and Milan are two communicating vessels, they do not exist without the other. After the farewells of Moratti and Berlusconi, the nine championships of Juventus arrived. Now the equilibrium has been overturned

If we keep our heads out of the daily games for a moment, we realize that the now consolidated return of Milan, understood as the sum of Inter and Milan, closes the long period that began with Calciopoli and continued with Conte’s victory over his own Juve six months ago.

Lippi won the World Cup in the same year, it was 2006 and another football chapter was over; after then, either we didn’t participate in the World Cup or we were excluded in the first round. The other great era begins a month later: Juve relegated to Serie B and penalized, forced to sell their best players to their opponents, including a young Ibrahimovic. This is how Mancini’s two championships at Inter and Mourinho’s two with a lot of Champions. But the reconstruction of Inter and Milan had as a response the exhaustion of the good will of Moratti and Berlusconi. It was a turning point not only for Milan, but for a whole way of thinking about football. The era of patrons was over, of football in which to try to win you had to lose a lot of money. A conclusion became clear: no Italian entrepreneur could afford a large company anymore.

This opened the crisis of Inter and Milan, then of Milan, and this brought Juve back to win. Juve were the first with a new industrial project and with serious capital behind them. While Milan knew Thohir, Milan’s first Chinese Yonghong Li, the Zhangs, Eliotts plus a long series of financial uncertainties, Juve took advantage of the void and won nine league titles, as many as no one had ever won consecutively. Such an exceptional result was made possible precisely by the crisis in Milan that began with the reconstruction of Juve itself after Calciopoli.

Juve and Milan are in fact two communicating vessels, they do not exist without the other. Milan won 37 league titles, Juve 36. Juve suffers the Cups because Milan has other numbers. It is Milan’s numbers that make Juve’s unbearable, thus pushing them to go further at any cost. And in industrial football, it’s the positive numbers that create business. Juve’s desperate phase begins when they win and detach Milan. That remains alone. Italian football becomes small because the opponent has become small. We are all valued by the prowess of our enemy, but we prefer not to know.

Like Juve, Inter too have demanded too much and are now in a more complex economic situation than Juve, whose owner, who is not Andrea Agnelli, has at least great liquidity. But he had time to close the Juve cycle and did it with the same coach who had started that cycle. what brings Juve and Milan to the Super League, the need to go beyond themselves, beyond the concept of sport. Alone they are no longer enough, they dream of a paradise for the rich.

If we look at the things that have changed in these fifteen years for Milan and Juve, if we think of the stories and the men who have passed in front of dozens without us understanding who they were and what was really happening, we see that the mistake of a referee, the a few goals from Morata, Kessie’s contract, even Lukaku’s farewell, are just small signs in a large fresco where everything loses importance. Only the fresco counts and the way he tells that each color is useless without the other.