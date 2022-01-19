From Calimera to Wall Street, Gelesis Research Against Obesity. Mazzei: “Good Policy Page”

From Calimera, a town in the heart of Salento Greece, in southern Salento the research against obesity by Gelesis, a company listed on the most prestigious Wall Street stock exchange in the world, starts. “It all begins thanks to the intuition of Prof. Alessandro Sannino, professor of the University of Salento who, thanks to a free loan of the premises of a former slaughterhouse renovated and granted, on my initiative, to the Faculty of Materials Engineering with the foresight of the Rector Domenico Laforgia, established a research spin-off in Calimera – explains the coordinator of Puglia Popolare, Luigi Mazzei – Everything starts from there until he founds the Gelesis company which lands in Boston.

Today I express my satisfaction in seeing the banner announcing the listing of the shares of Gelesis, which produces the Plenity pill in Salento, which will fight obesity in the world, stand out in the Wall Street colonnade. The news of an agreement also with the Chinese government for the landing of the pill in the People’s Republic is official.

Salento, and in particular my country Calimera, enters the annals of scientific research and allow me a pinch of personal pride for having favored his settlement in Calimera, using the now disused premises. A beautiful page of good administration “.

