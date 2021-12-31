From Capitol Hill to the “mole”, the terrible year of Zuckerberg- Corriere.it

from Marta Serafini

The accusations after the assault on Congress, the revelations of Frances Haugen (who now it turns out Facebook has tried to discredit in collusion with the right-wing media), the discontent on the board of directors. And even Hawaii’s neighbors are impatient

It starts from the end. While a Zuckerberg we still have to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal and for the interference on the vote, the name of the latest storm bears that of Frances Haugen, the former employee who in October denounced to the world how Facebook-Meta products are harmful to health of users – especially younger ones – as much as cigarettes and opioids.

Annus horribilis for Facebook, perhaps even worse than the previous one, the US media sentenced. So “horribilis” that according to the Wall Street Journal, in the last board of directors, the hypothesis of a change in the senior management of the company began to be aired. And not only. The founder’s decisions are also being questioned, including the plan to create an Instagram platform for children and the idea of ​​changing the name of the company by announcing a concept – that of a metaverse – about whose meaning many still question.

It also dislikes the attempt to discredit the “enemy”. Facebook lobbyists – the complaint is always of the Wall Street Journal – I am working to pass Haugen through the right-wing media as a ‘left activist’. Or, even worse, a “frontwoman” of a campaign engineered by the Democratic party and piloted by former President Obama. So much so that Nick Clegg, the company’s vice president of global affairs and former UK deputy prime minister, had to advise his employer to take a more sober approach.

Discontent also spread across the board of directors. While longtime members like Peter Thiel and Marc Andreessen are still on Zuckie’s side, some of Meta’s biggest investors asked Facebook to address user safety at the end of November. But they found themselves in front of a CEO on the defensive who was unable to give satisfactory answers.

Not very well for a year that began with the disaster of the assault on Capitol Hill which brought to light the theme ofhate speech and the overwhelming power of populist, racist and no vax movements on social media and continued with the political debate in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe to regulate and limit social media, especially in times of pandemics. Not to forget the platform blackout of October 4th which brought the shares down by 4.9%.

Should Zuckerberg leave the company for the sake of his own creature like Jack Dorsey did with Twitter? According to a recent survey by the Washington Post, 72 percent of Americans say they trust Facebook less than any other tech company, including TikTok Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google. But things aren’t that bad. Facebook closed the third quarter of 2021 with revenues of $ 29.01 billion, up 35 percent from $ 21.47 billion in the same period last year. Operating costs rose 38 percent to $ 18.59 billion. Additionally, earnings per share rose from $ 2.71 to $ 3.22.

As the poet Khalil Gibran said: the privilege of adults is to see misfortunes from a terrace. And if Zuckerberg’s year was not the best, his $ 129 billion fortune still guarantees him a lookout worthy of the name.

But even with regard to the terrace, not everything goes smoothly. A few weeks ago, the billionaire shelled out $ 17 million to buy another 44 acres to add to his estate in Hawaii, land that includes a centuries-old reservoir whose dam broke in 2006 releasing 400 million gallons of water and taking his life. to seven people. A whim that could make the billionaire’s presence in the 50th state even more frowned upon. In 2017, Zuckerberg filed a lawsuit against families claiming ownership of land on his property. So it ended that they called him a “neo-colonial”. For 2022, better not bet.