From Cardano al Campo to NASA to design robots that will land on the moon





A degree at Politecnico di Milano, a doctorate from the University of Stanford, an internship at the NASA which then turned into hiring. In a nutshell, here is the story of Federico Rossi, born in 1988 from Cardano al Campo, who has lived on the west coast of the United States for ten years. Where today he is working on robots that the American space agency plans to send on moon In the 2024.

“My research area,” he tells a VareseNews, “It’s about how to coordinate multiple robots so that they work well together.” For example, because they coordinate with each other to explore an unknown area, such as the surface of a satellite. Or maybe, in the near future, of a (red) planet.

“Simplifying,” he continues, “from Earth we will press a button that will give the machines the order to explore the lunar surface and the four robots will decide independently where to go, create a shared map of the region and, if one consumes more battery. , the other three will help him by moving more and making him “rest” ». The idea is to “push autonomy as far as possible”, limiting the need for human intervention to a minimum.

The Cardanese engineer is essentially writing the algorithm that will serve to coordinate the activity of the automata that should leave for our satellite as part of the Cadre mission. And it is doing it to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of the California Institute of Technology of Pasadena, one of the symbolic places of space exploration. “Everything we know about the outer solar system (that part that lies beyond the asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, ed) we know this thanks to probes that have been designed and built here ». A real time of robotic space exploration, in other words: “if you want to land a rover on Mars, there aren’t many other places to go (laughs, ed) “. In short, working here “is a dream for me”.

Married to a university friend of the times of the Polytechnic, also a researcher at the Jpl, in these days Rossi is one of the finalists of the Franco Strazzabosco Award for Research in Engineering, one of the awards that will be presented on December 9th during the annual event of Isnaff, a foundation that brings together 4,000 Italian scientists and academics active in North America.

Nothing to distract him from what will be his first flight mission, however. That is, the first time that something he has designed will leave the planet for space. A project, however, which could also have practical applications on Earth. For example in those situations where it is necessary to quickly create maps, perhaps not exactly in safe conditions for human beings. “I am thinking of rescue operations, perhaps inside a cave.” Future developments, however. For now there is an algorithm to write, a prize to win and a mission to explore the Moon to complete.



