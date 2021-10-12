From Cardi B to Dua Lipa, the best fashion looks seen on Instagram

The magical series of looks by Cardi B, curated by Kollin Carter, was an undeniable one highlight of the fashion month. And he seems to have a particular fondness for Richard Quinn. Last week she opted for the jacket with pointy (and dangerous!) Studs sticking out of the shoulders, while this week she closed Paris Fashion Week with a radiant green bodysuit and high-waisted trousers by the London designer. The look was completed with a pair of sunglasses green signed Bottega Veneta. Another person who had fun during the fashion month was Nina Kraviz. The Russian dentist turned DJ sported a delightful mod block color dress alongside a pair of knee-length white leather boots from Parisian brand Abra.

Another standout outfit this week was that of Rickey Thompson. The comedian-actor-influencer can really flaunt any outfit, including garments knit by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. In fact, she opted for a beaded tank top with a diamond print. Its caption said it all: “Ludovic stays on my body”.

In the United States, there was Fran Drescher, radiant as always in two low-cut dresses while filming the show Gravesend. We have a feeling Nanny Fine would approve of both looks. It was also shooting Jonah Hill, which lately is showing its collection of shirts with bold prints. This time she opted for a salmon pink version with contrasting green dogs. Really cute!

In the end, Dua Lipa showed on Instagram some princess shoes that drove us crazy. The shoes are from Y-Project and feature a floral embellishment. The perfect way to enter the new season.

Below you will find the best looks of the week seen on Instagram:

