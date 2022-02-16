from Cardiovascular risk to life expectancy. The consequences of the disease on health »ILMETEO.it

Covid: from Cardiovascular risk to life expectancy. The consequences of the disease on health

The health consequences of the disease due to COVIDThe COVID does not only have short-term repercussions, but it also carries risks for our future healthfrom the lowering of life expectancy, to the increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

This is what emerges from a study by Washington University in St. Louispublished in the journal Nature and reported by SkyTg24. According to the research, in the year following an infection with SARS-CoV-2 would increase by more than 60% risk of incurring a disease cardiovascular: this applies not only to those who have had a severe form of COVID, but also to those who have contracted the disease in a mild form.

The study took into account 153,760 people who fell ill with COVIDcomparing the data on their cardiovascular health in the year following the infection to those of beyond 10 million people who hadn’t contracted the coronavirus.

Compared to the control group, COVID patients have a 63% higher risk of cardiovascular disease overall and a 55% higher risk of incurring serious cardiovascular events, such as a heart attack or stroke. After almost two years of work, the researchers were able to uncover the mechanism at the origin of bilateral COVID pneumonia. It was first reconstructed by the Italian research group of theMarche Polytechnic University with the University of Milan and published in theInternational Journal of Obesity.

It is about fat particles which, released following the destruction of the adipose cells, travel in the blood reaching more organs and which, once they arrive in the lungs, flatten on the alveoli forming a membrane that envelops them and takes the breath away.

But not only: the pandemic has also brought about important changes in mortality, and consequently on the life expectancy at birth for each individual. In Italy, the average life expectancy fell in 2020 from 83 to 82 years. Looking at the other countries, on the other hand, in Russia it fell by 2.16 years, by 1.85 in the US, by 1.27 in England.