from cars to dependent children, the 2022 revenue guide

There guide from the tax breaks intended for people with disabilities has been updated byRevenue Agency in January 2022.

From the sector car, with the personal income tax deductions for means of transport, when the VAT exemption is applied, up to the bonuses for dependent children and the killing of architectural barriers, the 42-page vademecum goes into the details of procedures and documents.

The tax benefits are meant not only for people with disabilities, but for theirs as well family members: let’s see below what are the concessions and the Announcements of 2022.



Tax concessions for people with disabilities: the 2022 guide of the Revenue Agency

IRPEF deduction and VAT exemption for the auto sector

For what concern auto sector, the tax benefits that you can take advantage of are:

personal income tax deduction of 19% of the expense incurred for the purchase;

4% discounted VAT on the purchase;

exemption from car tax;

exemption from the registration tax on the transfer of ownership.

They can take advantage of the concessions, provided that the vehicles are used, exclusively or mainly, for the benefit of people with disabilities:

blind and deaf;

people with mental or mental disabilities who are entitled to the accompanying allowance;

people with severe limitation of the ability to walk or suffering from multiple amputations;

people with reduced or impaired motor skills.

Dependent children: how does the deduction work?

In general, a person is considered to be fiscally dependent on a family member when he or she has a total income equal to or less than 2,840.51 euros, gross of deductible charges. Only for children up to 24 years of age, from 1 January 2019 this limit has increased to 4,000 euros.

For each child with a fiscally dependent disability, the following are due personal income tax deductions:

1,620 euros, if the child is less than three years old

1,350 euros, for a child aged three or over.

With more than three dependent children, the deduction increases by 200 euros for each child starting from the first. Deductions are granted on the basis of the total income held in the tax period. Theirs amount it decreases with increasing income, until it disappears when the total income reaches 95,000 euros.

Tax concessions on health care expenses

The following are fully deductible from the total income of the person with disabilities:

the general medical expenses (for example, the services rendered by a general practitioner, the purchase of medicines);

(for example, the services rendered by a general practitioner, the purchase of medicines); the expenses of “specific assistance“.

Expenses incurred for:

nursing and rehabilitation assistance;

the services provided by personnel in possession of the professional qualification of basic assistance or technical assistance operator (if dedicated exclusively to the direct assistance of the person);

the services rendered by the coordination staff of the core assistance activities, by those with the qualification of professional educator, by the qualified personnel assigned to the activity of animation and occupational therapy.

These expenses are also deductible when they were incurred for a family member with a disability who is not fiscally dependent.

As for the amounts of the deduction:

deduction from the total income of the social security contributions (up to the maximum amount of 1,549.37 euros) paid for those in charge of domestic services and personal or family assistance;

IRPEF deduction of 19% of the expenses incurred for personal assistance staff, to be calculated on a maximum amount of 2,100 euros, provided that the taxpayer’s income does not exceed 40,000 euros.

Removal of architectural barriers

The removal of architectural barriers can be done by taking advantage of three house bonuses:

Each bonus can be claimed based on certain requirements, such as spending limits. Furthermore, in addition to the deduction, the three bonuses can be used by transferring the credit and discounting the invoice.

We leave attached the guide of the Revenue Agency updated in January 2022.