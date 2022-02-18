From cashier to movie star: the changed life of ‘Chente del Oxxo’ after becoming VIRAL

The “Chente del Oxxo” He will become a movie star after going viral for his resemblance to Vicente Fernández, although he considers himself simple people.

“I feel very happy and excited, because from being a humble worker to living all this for me is something wonderful, I never imagined being in the artisteada”, he assured in one interview. Related news

The reason is its strong resemblance to Vicente Fernandez when he was young and was released on social networks in 2018. While working at an Oxxo in Los Mochis, a person recorded him singing and it went viral.

How the life of “Chente del Oxxo” has changed

After the death of Vicente Fernandez, the ATM once again drew the attention of internet users. There was even a rumor that Netflix would hire him to participate in the bioseries about “Charro de Huentitán”.

However, Raul Uribe He assured that this is false because the streaming platform never contacted him. Although it did change his life after it went viral and he said people started approaching him and asking for photos.

He also spoke about the recent death of Vicente Fernandez and said it was very shocking to him. Above all, he felt disappointed because one of his greatest dreams was to meet him and sing a song.

Now you have the target to bring the legacy of Vicente Fernández to towns and cities so that it is not forgotten by future generations. “El Chente del oxxo” said he was very excited because he has several projects on the horizon, so he is starting the year very well.

chp