From cashier to movie star: the changed life of ‘Chente del Oxxo’ after becoming VIRAL

The “Chente del Oxxo” He will become a movie star after going viral for his resemblance to Vicente Fernández, although he considers himself simple people.

“I feel very happy and excited, because from being a humble worker to living all this for me is something wonderful, I never imagined being in the artisteada”, he assured in one interview.

The reason is its strong resemblance to Vicente Fernandez when he was young and was released on social networks in 2018. While working at an Oxxo in Los Mochis, a person recorded him singing and it went viral.



