From Casma to San Marcos: meet the young woman who ranked first in Medicine [video] | News

The name of Pierina del Rosario Gonzáles Rondan has been circulating lately on social networks and not because of any scandal but because she won first place in the Faculty of Human Medicine in the last admission exam of the National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) .

And his victory has been more than emblematic. The March 12 entered the Dean of America in position 57, the penultimate of the list of new pipes of Medicine. His triumph was celebrated in tears by his entire family in Casma, province of Ancash, where he lives. A week later, she found out that the exam had been cancelled. The tears came again, but this time they were bitter.

“It was really a feeling of frustration, I had prepared myself so much, I had had many problems to apply, I felt very bad. All the posters I had had in my room to review were already packed. I had to take everything out of the bag to go back to school and get strong. I held back tears and said God knows why he does things.”

After the cancellation of the exam on March 12, he had to unpack everything to go back to study

The rector of said house of studies had made this drastic decision after the allegations of leaking of the admission test, in which it was surprising to see that Medicine applicants had entered with almost unattainable scores (more than 1,800 points).

The duel ended a few days later when the new exam date became known. The good thing is that he would no longer pay anything for this application, since his family’s funds were no longer enough.

The saturday april 2 was again fighting against other young people for one of the 58 vacancies offered by the Dean of America for the School of Human Medicine, a career in which 4,454 applicants had registered. The results were a bomb: more than 90% of those who had entered the canceled exam did not attend the second test. This time, Pierina was crowned the leader of the list by reaching 1,605,375 points.

At his short 18 years, he does not want to think that the absentees had paid for the test. She thinks maybe they had trouble getting to Lima, like her. However, despite the enormous pain that the annulment of the exam caused her, she agreed with the measure.

The rumors of fraud and plagiarism were huge, I saw them everywhere, in the news, on social networks. She wanted to show that she hadn’t cheated, that she had studied, that every penny her parents had lent her for her to study had been worth it.

numbered opportunities

From a teacher father and a housewife mother, Pierina always stood out for her excellent grades at the Santa Isabel de Hungary school. She had the full support of her family, who always supported her, but she warned her that her San Marcos dream of hers had an expiration date. She could only afford one year of preparation, which included three entrance exams.

Pierina with her friends from school during a science exhibition

He graduated from high school in 2019 and, as soon as 2020 began, his life was dedicated to getting the most out of the San Marcos pre-university academy. This is how her days passed until the pandemic arrived and everything changed, except for her perseverance and discipline. She was just waiting for the exam date.

The ad was too long. She had already been preparing for nearly two years. In September of last year they told him that the National University of Santa (Chimbote) had opened their applications. He applied and entered the Medicine career in first place.

Days later, San Marcos announced a new pandemic face-to-face exam. They paid the right of admission, applied and did not enter. The first opportunity was lost.

“I felt very bad, I had scored about 1280 points and the last place got 1300. I was filled with frustration, I had bad time management. I felt that it was not the level I had been striving for for so long. We turned to a psychologist because he no longer wanted to apply to San Marcos.”

The sessions with the psychotherapist changed the chip. She was taught to be realistic, but positive, to accept that there is a lot of competition and that others have been preparing for years, that she should trust in their preparation, effort and courage.

“So I went to the test cautiously, calmly. If I failed again and my parents could continue to support me, I would prepare harder; otherwise he already had a vacancy at Santa’s university. The psychologist made me notice that the most important thing was to follow my vocation”.

In December he got his second chance. He didn’t get in either. But her parents’ promise still stood, they would support her with a new academy for the next exam in March this year. This would be her third and last chance. The fear of failing was tremendous and she crossed the idea of ​​changing careers. Her parents intervened and she returned to bet on Medicine.

The big day has arrived

On March 12, his last chance to enter San Marcos was at stake and he succeeded. He obtained a remarkable score: 1746.5, an experience of triumph that was taken from him by the already known facts. But his life gave him a rematch on April 2.

“I am one of those people who got up very early to study, around 4 in the morning. I thought, Pierina this is the last effort we make. We arrived in Lima on Friday, April 1. At about 10 pm we were at my aunt’s house in San Juan de Miraflores. The next day we left at 4 in the morning on our way to the university to take the exam. It was a very intense day.”

Remember that it was without so many expectations, anything could happen. She had suffered a lot with the canceled exam. After the test, she returned to Casma and disconnected from everything. It only remained to wait.

At dawn his mother’s phone began to ring insistently. It was her cousin, Isabel, to tell her the good news: she had entered first place. Her grandparents, her parents and her 9-year-old sister couldn’t stand her triumph anymore. Crying, laughing, calls, greetings, all at the same time. Justice has been done.

With her grandmother Fortunata, her sister María Fe and Soledad, her mother.

“Everything changed for me overnight. My name was on social networks, where they sent me congratulations, where people I didn’t know spoke well of me, wished me success, praised me, everything was wonderful. Then I have had interviews with my school. It was tremendous, I will always remember it. I am very grateful to God.”

Don’t give up, follow your vocation

With great maturity at her young age, the new San Marcos affirms that everything she has experienced in recent weeks is already part of her pre-university past.

“Now I am very focused on the next seven years of my career, which will be very hard and when there will surely be times when I want to give up,” she reflects and takes time to give advice to those who have not yet entered university.

“I had great hopes of entering the first, especially because I was not born in a golden cradle. He always put things in their real dimension because he knew the tremendous effort my parents made so that I could prepare myself. The expense has been enormous. I recognize all that and for that I had to be disciplined.”

Pierina believes in the power of education to get out of poverty

He comments that in Casma he sees many people with great needs, that he was always aware of the power of education to get out of poverty and that, for this reason, he spent his time studying as much as he could.

“To those who have not yet entered, I want to tell you that the road is not easy. Analyze your potentialities and then exploit them. The most important thing is the vocation, the career that one wants. If you can San Marcos well; otherwise, you have to look for other options. You have to have a study strategy, be strong, keep up the energy because the reward is great. You have to try, give everything, because applying is for the brave”, he affirms.

Pierina gonzales Rondan has become a star in the town of Villa Hermosa, where he lives, as well as in his school, where he has given talks to students. She says that she will never forget the signs of affection from the little ones, who filled her with hugs when she left the educational center. She is very clear that she will be a pediatrician and that she will seek to change the health reality of her community and of the places where life takes her.

