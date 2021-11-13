From cat’s eyes to Red Notice: Sexy thieves and thieves in cinema and on TV

Red Notice: Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in a moment of the film

A white tuxedo that would have looked perfect on James Bond. A more classic black tuxedo. And a red evening dress, with a plunging neckline and slit. That’s how in Red Notice, the new heist movie available in streaming from 12 November on Netflix, we often see Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot on stage. Johnson is John Hartley, an FBI profiler who is forced to team up with Nolan Booth, played by Reynolds, a famous art thief. And, together, they must try to catch another professional thief, played by Gal Gadot. As you may have understood, our heroes are handsome, sexy, and the direction and the technical sector do everything to make them as fascinating as possible. Charm has always gone hand in hand with strategy and theft skills in cinema and TV. So let’s go and see the sexy thieves and thieves in the cinema and on TV.

To hunt the thief

A scene from To Catch a Thief

We can only start with him, with Cary Grant, the impeccable and extremely elegant John Robie, known as The Cat, the jewel thief at the center of To Catch a Thief, the 1955 film by Alfred Hitchcock that expertly mixes robberies and romantic comedy. Cary Grant is a guy who fits perfectly in a tuxedo, and is perfect for telling the story of a thief who has now retired to the French Riviera, and who is called into question when someone begins to rob in his style. Speaking of sex appeal, next to Grant is Grace Kelly, blonde and icy as Hitch wanted, but irresistible, and together the two make fireworks. Literally: the sequence in which, at the same time as their first kiss, fireworks explode in the sky, to symbolize their excitement and their mood, and to sublimate the sex that will arise from that kiss, has gone down in history.

Seven golden men

A scene from Seven Golden Men

We knew how to make heist movies in Italy too, just think of The usual unknown. If we talk about sexy thieves and thieves, however, we cannot forget Seven Golden Men, the 1965 film by Marco Vicario, a real yellow-pink jewel, worthy of the best American films, in which the beauty and sex appeal of Rossana Podestà, pin-up physique and brown or black bob depending on the occasion. In very sexy and skimpy clothes, the Podestà is Giorgia, femme fatale of the gang led by Philippe Leroy who intends to steal seven tons of gold from a Geneva bank. It seems that this film inspired the character and the adventures of Lupine III. But we’ll talk about this later …

Red Notice: Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in one sequence

Cat eyes

Cat’s eyes: an image of the protagonists

Meanwhile, if we talk about cartoons, we must not forget the Cat’s Eyes series, taken from a shōnen manga written and drawn by Tsukasa Hōjō, published in Japan from 1981 to 1985. The animated series, produced by Tokyo Movie Shinsha, was broadcast in Japan from 1983 to 1985 and also aired in Italy from 1985 on Italia 1. Tell about “three sisters who made a pact“, as Cristina D’Avena’s famous theme song goes. Hitomi (Sheila in the Italian edition), Rui (Kelly) and Ai (Tati) run a café, the Cat’s Eye, which is nothing more than a cover for their gang specialized in art theft.The three sisters are sexy in that innocent way that only manga and anime we watched in the eighties can recreate.

Lupine III and Lupine

Sequence of the film Lupine III: The castle of Cagliostro

Which is the same sex appeal of one of the most beloved cartoon characters in history, the supersexy Margot, or Fujiko (depending on the edition you want to take into account), a disturbing female character from the manga, which has become an animated series and film. animation, Lupine III. If the sexy element is her, our protagonist also has its charm. Arsenio Lupine III, grandson of the famous gentleman thief, is a character born in 1967 from Monkey Punch, and at the center of numerous reinterpretations. The 1979 film Lupine III – Il castello di Cagliostro was directed by Hayao Myazaki, and the TV series have made us happy since the Seventies. The character of Lupine III is so loved that many, a few months ago, approached the Netflix series Lupine thinking it was inspired by him. But the series with Omar Sy (very sexy and loved too) is a modern reinterpretation of the original Arsenio Lupine, created by Maurice Leblanc.

Red Notice: Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in a promotional image

Entrapment

A scene from Entrapment

Entrapment, John Amiel’s 1999 film, pits two generations of sex appeal together. There is the mature and timeless beauty of Sean Connery, the one who was James Bond, in one of the last films of his career. And then there is the proud and rampant beauty of Catherine Zeta Jones, in those times in great ascendancy after being the revelation of The Mask of Zorro. He was Scottish, she was Welsh, together they turned out to be an explosive couple. Virginia “Gin“Baker is a determined and seductive New York insurance agent who is given the task of framing Robert.”Mac“MacDougal, a Scottish art thief. On December 31, 1999, a Rembrandt was stolen and suspicion fell on him. The attraction is inevitable, for another film that mixes yellow and pink.

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Eleven: George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts

Ocean’s Eleven, Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 film, needs no introduction, especially when it comes to female audiences. To understand the sex appeal rate of the film just scroll through the cast: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Andy Garcia, and Julia Roberts for the male audience. Clooney and Pitt are Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan. When the former is released from prison after four years, the two set about planning the heist to rob three casinos in Las Vegas. Beauty, elegance and sex appeal in spades. But the female version, Ocean’s 8, from 2018, is also interesting, in which Sandra Bullock is Debbie Ocean, Danny’s sister. The cast includes Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna, just to name a few.

Red Notice: Gal Gadot in a sequence

Widows

Widows – Criminal Legacy: Elizabeth Debicki in a scene from the film

Widows is also an all-female heist movie, written and directed by Steve McQueen in 2018, with an all-star cast that includes Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo. Remake of the Eighties TV series Widows, is the story of a group of women who become widows following the death of all the members of a gang of robbers. One of them, then, thinks of involving all the widows in a stroke that redeems their condition.

The paper house

Rio and Tokyo at the start of the third season

La casa di carta is also one of those TV series that need no introduction. Yes, because the Spanish series from Netflix, iconic and eclectic, is one of the most loved, or hated, depending on your point of view. It must be said immediately: we are very far from the refined atmospheres of certain gentlemen thieves and refined art thefts, carried out silently and without a trace. In the paper house we proceed by explosions and discharges of machine guns, and we are not even in elegant clothes, but in impersonal red overalls. Yet the sex appeal is not lacking, because faces and bodies manage to come out from under the masks and under the overalls, and explode great passions that are the salt of history, together with the robbery obviously. There is something for all tastes, from Álvaro Morte’s Professor to Pedro Alonso’s Berlin, from Jaime Lorente’s Denver to Miguel Herràn’s Rio for women. For the male audience there are the Tokyo of Úrsula Corberó, the Lisbon of Itziar Ituño, but also the Alicia Sierra of Najwa Nimri, the beloved Nairobi of Alba Flores and the sweet Stockholm of Esther Acebo. And, beware, in the first part of Season 5 we see one of those refined and elegant shots that we talk about here, put in place in Denmark by Berlin …

Red Notice: Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in a picture

Red Notice

Red Notice: Gal Gadot in an action scene

And we come to the present day, to Red Notice, available in streaming on Netflix from 12 November. There is a lot of sex appeal in Red Notice, and the film plays ironically on all of this. Gal Gadot, in particular, here manages to combine a mix of sex appeal, action and irony that goes beyond what he had shown us in Wonder Woman. We have already mentioned the red dress, but even when it is on stage in white trousers and top, or in a tight skirt in shades of brown, it is that element that brings the film towards an elegance that is almost like a 1940s comedy. Ryan Reynolds is often staged in a white tuxedo worthy of Agent 007, and plays a lot on the ironic tones of Roger Moore’s Bond. Dwayne Johnson jokes from the start about his powerful physique (he’s an Interpol profiler but he doesn’t seem like it). Some duets are funny and intriguing, like when Gal Gadot tortures Johnson with electric shocks and threatens, very maliciously, to go to the private parts. “Further down“he says, singing Petula Clark’s Downtown. We are in a heist movie, we have three sexy and brilliant actors. And surprises are around every corner.