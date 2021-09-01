From Cecina to Saline on the tracks a train for the whole territory

On Saturday a meeting with teachers and technicians organized by Proloco and Sos Volterra to discuss the relationship with the citizens of that trafficking born in 1860

Paolo Falconi

saline. That train to Yuma, a 1957 western film remake in 2007 with Russell Crowe and Christian Bale. But also, certainly a less celebrated, a train to Saline, whose construction of the railway began in 1860, when the provisional government of Tuscany, just replaced the Grand Duchy of Tuscany, decided to simultaneously build the Maremma railway and a trunk railway that from it, at the height of the Cecina station, branched off in the direction of Saline di Volterra.

The trunk fully responded to expectations: both passenger and freight traffic met with considerable success, the latter carried out with two daily runs supplemented if necessary by a freight car that was coupled to the passenger train. The goods that arrived in Volterra consisted of blocks of alabaster, chemical fertilizers, coal, timber, household goods in relocation and various groupage.

Often the train also carried the “cellular wagon” used to transport the prisoners of the Volterra prison; on 22 October 1925, the train transported a royal carriage on the occasion of the visit of King Vittorio Emanuele III to Volterra.

Now that section, between ups and downs over the course of time, becomes “a train for the territory” with the associations Proloco Saline and Sos Volterra which have started an awareness campaign since September 2020 for the restoration of the railway line, suppressed due to health emergency in March 2020 and never restored.

“We involved the university professors of the three major Tuscan universities with whom we held a conference on 12 December 2020. In this context – they explain to the Proloco – the university professors had analyzed, from an engineering, historical and tourist point of view, the importance and the cost-effectiveness of restoring an efficient railway service, which would have allowed the entire Valdicecina to start an important development process for the whole area from both an industrial and a touristic point of view ».

On 23 April a new event was presented, “A train that revitalizes a territory”, with the usual participation of professors and technicians who highlighted how the efficient development of rail transport has changed the relationship between the citizen and the territory .

Next Saturday, almost at the completion of the year-long path, Pro loco and Sos Volterra have organized a new meeting entitled “A train for a territory”; the meeting will be organized in the presence with invited access to the “Casa alle monache” resort in Saline with a round table coordinated by professor Stefano Maggi, Professor of Contemporary History at the University of Siena and coordinator of the Laboratory for Education for Sustainable Mobility (Lemos) e Roberto Lucani, engineer and freelance, which will be attended by personalities of national importance in the railway sector, such as Massimo Macucci, full professor of Electronics at the University of Pisa, e Marco Antonelli, full professor of Fluid Machinery at the University of Pisa and president of the master’s degree course in Energy Engineering, Maurizio Chiusa, director of Sad railway operations – Local passenger transport, Gino Maioli, president of Dinazzano Po – freight railway company, railway station and logistics platform, Alberto Cesare Minoia, Trenord technical director. During the event they will be presented by Roberto De Marco the results of the statistical study on tourist flows linked to rail transport carried out thanks to the financial support of the Cassa Risparmio and Cassa di Risparmio di Volterra Foundation.

At the end of the conference, a convivial meeting at the resort itself followed by a guided tour of the Salt Museum and the former state saltworks, today Locatelli Srl.

The event, due to the organizational methods related to the health emergency, will be restricted access and by invitation; however, it will be possible to follow the entire conference live on the facebook pages of Proloco Saline and Sos Volterra and on the Youtube channel of Proloco Saline. However, those interested in participating, within the limit of available places, can communicate it to info.prolocosaline@gmail.com and velatry@libero.it

