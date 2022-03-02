From chef Jos Andrs to Blake Lively: the celebrities who help Ukrainian refugees

If the first military operation of Russia vs. Ukraine It was on February 24, a few hours later, a team of World Central Kitchenthe organization led by the Spanish chef Jose Andreswas already located at the border crossing to the south of Poland offering hot and nutritious meals to Ukrainian refugees who flee from their country. “People of the world, just like you, I am anguished seeing how they attack Ukraine. We must unite to do good”He explained on his Twitter account. Little by little, the logistics of the Spanish chef awarded in the last Princess of Asturias Awards, has deployed its networks and is already supporting many local restaurants offering food in the Ukrainian cities of Odessa and Lviv. WCK teams are also on the ground in Romania and they will arrive soon Moldova, Slovakia and Hungary.

ANGELINA JOLIE ALWAYS WITH REFUGEES, NOW IN UKRAINE

Another of the key celebrities who have shown concrete support for the ukrainian refugees has been the actress Angelina Jolie. He announced it through his Instagram account: “Like many of you, I pray for the people of Ukraine. My focus together with my colleagues at @refugees is that everything possible be done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of displaced people and refugees in the region. We have already seen reports of casualties and people beginning to flee their homes in search of safety. It is too early to tell what will happen, but the importance of this moment, for the people of Ukraine and for the international rule of law, cannot be underestimated.”.

BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS DONATE 1 MILLION PAINS FOR UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

For its part, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds They just announced that they will donate one million dollars for ukrainian refugees. They’ve made it through the through the United Nations Refugee Agency. In her message, the actress comments: “@vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000. @usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the more than 50,000 Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr is providing lifesaving aid and It also works with neighboring countries to ensure the protection of these families.”

MORE SPANISH AID TO UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

Another of the Spanish entities that have taken a step forward in helping Ukraine has been the UEFA Children’s Foundation to allocate one million euros to alleviate the situation of Ukrainian children.

It may interest you