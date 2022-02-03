From Chicago to Los Angeles in memory of John Belushi

John Belushi – actor, musician and symbol of a life devoted to all sorts of excesses – died 40 years ago, on the morning of March 5, 1982 in Los Angeles. John Adam Belushi was born on January 24, 1949 in Humboldt Park, a western suburb of Chicago (Illinois) to a couple of Albanian origins, Agnes Demetri, a shop assistant, and Adam Anastos Belushi, owner of the Fair Oaks Restaurant on North Avenue. With his parents she attended the religious services of the Saint Nicholas Albanian Orthodox Church at 2701 North Narragansett Avenue.





Then the family moved to the Wheaton neighborhood – another western suburb of Chicago, where his father opened a new restaurant and John studied and graduated in 1967 from Wheaton Central High School (Warrenville Tiger), where he met Judith Jacklin his future wife. and became captain of the school’s football team. Sport, especially baseball, was his passion along with theater and rock ‘n’ roll. In 1965, at the age of 16, he forms his first band with four schoolmates: he sings and plays percussion, they record a record but it is a fiasco. He enrolled at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater in the city of the same name, but gave up his studies after a year: the college experience would inspire him the famous scene from the film Animal House (1978) when he climbs the stairs on a motorcycle. He enrolled in Dupage College, disbanded the band and earned a bachelor’s degree in arts.



West Hollywood, Chateau Marmont where John Belushi died (photo by Marco Moretti)

His irresistible comic streak emerged in 1971, when at the age of 22 he joined Second City Comedy, the historic Chicago theater company specializing in sketches and improvisations. His demented comedy brings him first on the radio and, in 1975, on Saturday Night Live, the broadcast of the New York television NBC where – between gags and nonsense jokes – he imitates various characters including Henry Kissinger: he is increasingly popular and here, for the first time wearing black suit and tie, sunglasses and hat singing a bluesy piece accompanied by somersaults and frantic ballet. The prelude to Blues Brothers, John Landis’ 1980 film that would have consecrated his idiotic acting to world fame. The success of the film – where Belushi plays the surreal ex convict “on a mission for God” who with his brother dedicates himself to blues and charity – was also due to the participation of legendary musicians such as Ray Charles, James Brown, BB King, Aretha Franklin and John Lee Hooker. Almost all the hilarious scenes of Blues Brothers – from Eldwood’s room in the train station to the Nazi protest – were filmed in his Chicago: those who want to follow them will find detailed guides to the locations of the sets at the Movie Locations and Choose Chicago websites.



John Belushi’s grave (Photo by Marco Moretti)

Other Blues Brothers sets are set in Los Angeles, where John Belushi soon became a Hollywood star playing 1941: Steven Spielberg’s Hollywood Alarm, Michael Apted’s Call Me Eagle and John Avildsen’s Neighbors. And in Los Angeles, Belushi ended a reckless life of alcohol and drug abuse, exaltation, crazy sleepless nights, obesity, cycles of detoxification and bouts of depression. In a suite of the Chateau Marmont at 8221 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood – built in 1929 modeled after a Loire castle, on the morning of March 5, 1982, Canadian rock singer Cathy Smith injected a speedball into the veins of the already drunk John. , a cocktail of heroin and cocaine, the deadliest of narcotic combinations. At the age of 33, John Belushi died of an overdose. For the episode Cathy Smith, drug addict, served 15 months in California prisons. John Belushi was buried in Abel’s Hill Cemetery in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts because he wanted to buy a house there and live on the waterfront with his wife Judith. In 2004, Hollywood honored him with a star on the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard at the corner of Vine Street.

