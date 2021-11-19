From chicken to fruit, from pepper to oysters: here is the black list of dangerous foods

In Italy almost one food alarm was triggered a day with as many as 297 notifications sent to the European Union during 2020, of which only 56 (19%) concerned products with national origin, while 160 came from other European Union states (54 %) and 81 from non-EU countries (27%). This is what emerges from the Coldiretti dossier on the “black list of the most dangerous foods” presented at the international forum for agriculture and food on the basis of the findings of the latest report of the European Rapid Alert System (Rasff).

A system that records the alarms for food risks verified due to chemical residues, mycotoxins, heavy metals, microbiological pollutants, dioxins or additives and dyes in the EU in 2020. “In Italy – underlines Coldiretti – over eight out of ten food alarms are therefore triggered due to dangerous foods from abroad (81%) ».

From sesame seeds from India in fashion for healthy salads to low-cost chicken meat from Poland, from Turkish fruit and vegetables to Brazilian black pepper to fruit and vegetables and dried figs from Turkey: these are the foods that rise to the podium of the “Black list” of the most dangerous products for health detected in the EU.

The list, Coldiretti informs, also includes peanuts from the USA and Argentina, Turkish and Iranian pistachios and French oysters. In general, at the top of the ranking of countries from which the most contaminated foods come are India, responsible for 12% of food alarms triggered in Europe, Turkey with 10% and Poland (10%) but “concerns – he continues Coldiretti – also come from France (6%), Holland (6%) and China (6%) ». “It is necessary to ensure that imports of products from third countries respect the same social, health and environmental standards as Italian and European productions” affirms the president of Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini, in underlining the importance of the EU ensuring the principle of reciprocity in business relations.

THE MOST DANGEROUS FOODS – COUNTRY – REASON

Sesame seeds (296 cases) – India – Ethylene oxide

Chicken meat (273) – Poland – Salmonella

Fruits and vegetables (190) – Turkey – Pesticides

Black pepper (61) – Brazil – Salmonella

Dried figs (58) – Turkey – Aflatoxins

Peanuts (49) – Usa – Aflatoxins

Pistachios (39) – Turkey – Aflatoxins

Oysters (33) – France – Norovirus

Pistachios (29) – Iran – Aflatoxins

Peanuts (29) – Argentina – Aflatoxins

Source: Coldiretti elaborations on Rassf 2021 Report data

