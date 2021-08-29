from child prodigy to Hollywood star



Born in 1985 in the United States, Anna Kendrick she rose to prominence thanks to her roles in flagship films such as Twilight, Breaking Dawn, Eclipse And Pitch Perfect.

However, not everyone knows that the actress was a child prodigy, endowed with great singing skills, who began to tread the stage very young.

From debut to Twilight

Anna Kendrick – First Floor

The career of little Anna Kendrick does not begin in the world of cinema, but in that of theater and musical.

At just twelve, Anna was noted for her singing skills and landed a role in the production of High Society.

Participation in this musical and ad A Little Night Music in 2003 it is worth the nominations for various awards such as the Tony Awards.

Shortly thereafter comes her film debut which sees her among the protagonists of the musical They will become famous, produced by Jersey Films and set during a summer camp.

Although the film was received lukewarmly by critics, Anna won another nomination for her performance at the Independent Spirit Awards.

The fever for the awards does not seem to go away: in 2007 Anna returned to the camera to play Ginny Ryerson in Rocket Science, a role that earned her a second nomination for the Independent Spirit Awards.

But the real success and the full attention of the public and critics come thanks to Twilight, the film adaptation of the novel by Stephenie Meyer published in Italy by Fazi Editore.

Fever for Twilight influenced a generation, giving rise to many media products inspired by the world of vampires such as the slot machine Immortal Romance of the online casino Betway Casino, whose protagonists are in fact sexy modern vampires, or cult books like Fifty Shades of Gray published in our country by Mondadori, which was born as a fan fiction of Meyer’s work.

The huge success of the films focusing on the love story between the human Bella and the vampire Edward have brought to the fore several young actors such as Robert Pattinson, who for years have struggled to get rid of the uncomfortable label of “Twilight actors”. .

The visibility offered by participation in films of this caliber has earned Anna Kendrick the opportunity to break into the world of Hollywood and take part in other important films.





Success in Hollywood

Starting from 2008, the year of the release of Twilight, Anna Kendrick’s career has been steadily on the rise and in the last twelve years the actress has taken part in more than thirty films, showing all her talent in dramatic roles, in comedies and singing in various musicals.

His performances in films such as Up in the Air And 50/50 in the years directly following Twilight confirm her talent and earn her nominations for prestigious awards such as the Academy Awards and the British Bafta.

It is however with participation in the films of the series Pitch Perfect that Anna’s singing skills are also noticed by the general public.

In the 2012 film directed by Jason Moore, and inspired by the book Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate a Cappella Glory available for purchase in English online on Amazon, Anna plays a member of an a cappella group alongside Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow and the smash hit of the first installment of the series kicked off the production of several sequels released in 2015 and 2017 .

In subsequent years, Anna he mainly devotes himself to comedies and musicals, appearing in several film transpositions of Broadway shows such as The Last Five Years and the famous Into the Woods, musical inspired by the most famous fairy tales that winks at the typical stylistic features of Disney, in which Kendrick plays Cinderella alongside stars of the caliber of Johnny Depp, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

The last few years have seen Anna experiment with darker themes and genres playing roles in films such as The Accountant And A little favor and also devote himself to the dubbing of films and TV series including Trolls and the sequel Trolls World Tour, distributed by Universal Pictures.

All-round artist, in 2016 Anna also dedicated herself to writing, publishing a memoir entitled Scrappy Little Nobody published by Gallery Books, which recounts his experience by analyzing the role that theater and acting have had in his life since childhood.

Whether on stage or in a film studio, Anna Kendrick is able to demonstrate with talent how much her singing and acting skills make her one of the leading actresses of today’s Hollywood scene.

Her versatility has allowed her to play dramatic and comic roles and to take part in various musical productions over the past twenty years.



