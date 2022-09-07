from child star to committed feminist

We no longer need to introduce the young British actress, who became famous thanks to the worldwide success of the Harry Potter films. But Emma Watson is much more than just a talented actress. After high school, she decided to continue her studies in one of the most prestigious American universities and chose to fight for equality between women and men.

Emma Watson: her fight for women’s rights

From the age of 8, Emma Watson suffered injustice in her school in England, simply because she was a woman. 5 years later, she decides to keep a diary and reports on the sexist moments and situations she experiences. Several years later, the young woman and actress began to speak out and openly declare her fight to obtain the same rights as men.

Her commitment attracts and allows all women in the world to no longer feel alone and to dare to fight for their rights. In 2014, Emma Watson was named UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and delivered a poignant, intelligent and hopeful speech. Malala Yousafzai, the young Pakistani woman who received the Nobel Peace Prize, said that the British actress had inspired her and given her the strength to lead her fight in her country.