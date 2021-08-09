from childhood abuse to BMX stars

WHO IS JOHN BUULTJENS? FROM ABUSE, TO PRISON TO REBIRTH

From childhood abuse to Hollywood ‘glory’: “you’ve come a long way, baby” one would say to John Buultjens of which the film “The Ride” brings the true story to the big screen, the most classic of the ‘hero’s journeys’ as well as a story of moral redemption even before social. But what is the film (directed by Alex Rinarivelo and released in 2018) broadcast tonight on Canale 5 and who is in real life the man who once had to suffer between mistreatment and juvenile prison before becoming a BMX star, or the Bicycle Motocross? Let’s find out starting from an interview that the person concerned granted to the BBC after the release of the film which also boasts actors of the caliber of the rapper in its cast Ludacris and Sasha Alexander.

BIG EYES / Streaming of the film on Rai 1: the protagonists had to be different

Broadcast for the first time in our country this evening, “The Ride” brings the true story of this Scottish boy from Glasgow forced, as a child, to stab his violent father for defend the mother from the umpteenth abuse suffered. Following that dramatic event, despite all the mitigating circumstances of the case, the doors of the juvenile prison opened for little John: later the death of his mother gave the coup de grace to a difficult childhood but the arrival of the Buultjens spouses, an interracial couple, finally marked the ransom for the boy. Thanks to his adoptive father, in fact, John got on a competition bike for the first time and from the very first rides it became clear to everyone that the boy was born to perform evolutions on two wheels, putting to good use the talent that he had in the first BMX competitions.

TRUE STORY FILM “BIG EYES”, MARGARET AND WALTER KEANE / The unique technique for paintings

JOHN BUULTJENS, THE TRUE STORY THAT INSPIRED “THE RIDE”

The subtitle Italian film directed by Rinarivelo and which sees Shane Graham in the role of John Buultjens is “Story of a champion”: and in this Bildungsroman on two wheels it tells about the redemption of this difficult ex-kid who, at the beginning, was hesitant about having to live with that couple identified by the social worker. And instead, after the first difficult ones evidence of coexistence and the physiological difficulties, the love for the bicycle will mark not only a turning point but also the beginning of a very strong bond between John and his father Elldrige as well as mother Marianna. Now over forty, John is a BMX star who, curiously, in “The Ride” took on the role of his so hated natural father: “I thought I could be more truthful than many other actors in that role, realizing that I had to turn me into that person so wicked and viciousHe told the BBC, admitting that on set were the hardest days of his life.

Loading... Advertisements

The Ride Story of a champion / Streaming of the film on Canale 5 full of emotions

“One of mine first memories as a child my father’s when he threw me on an electric fireplace at the age of three: the smell of burning flesh and the sock that melted with my foot still returns to me … “he says, also revealing that many of the abuses suffered during childhood seemed to him as if they happened to another person in a movie or book. “But I had the scars to prove that they happened to me ”he adds, then speaking of that 1979 that changed his life when at seven he stabbed his father with a kitchen utensil to save his mother. Left that period, and that of juvenile detention center, John also spoke of his adoptive parents in that interview: “My father was from Sri Lanka: I was ashamed of him at first for the color of the skin and I walked a few meters away ”he admits, explaining that he does not recognize himself in the person he was then. But the couple over time proved to be the best choice for him, remaining a point of reference even when he moved to Australia, also working on TV and cultivating his passion. for BMX. An idol? Bob Haro, a freestyler who had worked on the set of “ET” cine stuntman and who ignited his imagination at the time. The rest, including the notoriety and the discovery in Hollywood of its history – with a lot of transposition to the cinema – is history …

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED