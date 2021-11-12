From China comes Neta V Pro, the car that cancels Tesla

Over the years, more and more brands have taken the path traced by Tesla. Neta arrives from China and tries to overthrow it.

Over the years more and more brands have taken the path charted by Tesla. There are those famous and historic automotive which by now have already produced record-breaking machines in sales, but there are also new brands who try to battle with Musk’s company.

This is the case of the Chinese company Hozon Auto, which he has developed the new Neta V Pro also known as Nezha. As can be seen from that Pro, the version of the Chinese compact hatchback is the top of the range, and clearly the motorization is electric.

To suggest that you can easily buy this car compared to Tesla or other electric ones of more famous brands, it is certainly the price. In fact, Neta V Pro has already sold in a short time 40 thousand copies thanks to the modest sum of 10,330 euros, considering the current exchange rate. Really very few.

Neta V Pro, features

The low cost of Neta V Pro, as mentioned, it has attracted far more buyers than anyone could have imagined. Furthermore, it is as well electric and is powered by a 70 kW motor with 38.5 kWh batteries, which allows you to have an autonomy of 400 km. This certainly is another reason that adds to the low price.

About the interior, then, this car takes inspiration from Tesla but not only. From Musk’s house he takes the minimal style, while the navigation system it takes it from an American company, but it is the Ford and its electric Mustang.

Furthermore, among the main benefits for those who choose Neta V Pro, here are various types of ADAS, which are indispensable today. Among them: Adaptive Cruise System, automatic emergency braking, Traffic Jam Assist and of course the car parks itself.