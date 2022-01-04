From China comes the robot magistrate: a much more devastating virus

2022 opens, for the umpteenth time, with news dizzying coming from China. But this is not a new virus or some other terrifying variant of Covid. In some ways it is something more shocking, or rather, something that affects the history of man in a decisive way. Something that poses such complex and profound questions about “who we are” (as human beings) that it can only produce two opposite reactions among them: the dry and indignant refusal or the not uncritical but constructive reflection.

The news is as follows: a magistrate was created in China robot. The public prosecutor in flesh and blood, made up of reason and conscience, is put in the attic or in the wax museum and is replaced by a machine. For now the choice has fallen only on the prosecuting magistrate, called to evaluate which processes to bring to trial and which to file; but it is safe to bet that, in some time, even the human judge (or rather, to quote Nietzsche, “human too human”) will be a old iron, perhaps a collector’s item.

As for the third protagonist of the trial, that is the lawyer, the question does not arise. Napoleon, already on 18 Brumaire, as soon as he took power, had ordered to “cut off the tongues of lawyers”. In China, the “criminal lawyer” is a figure of the state. With us, even today, the lawyer often risks becoming one instrument to ensure (formal) compliance with the cross-examination. For this reason it is much more interesting to reflect on the idea that the replaced “toga” is the magistrate.

I try to spend some reflections, given a premise. The Asian choice of the robot magistrate must be faced without pretense: the anthropocentric Western ideology cannot accept it. “Justice must remain human” the magistrates often argue and this in the neo-enlightenment idea that human conscience ensures the best possible performance or in any case guarantees the most reliable and fair one. Bacon would have classified this assumption as an idol (specifically an “idolum theatri”) capable of predetermining cognition and forcing thought into defined and closed paths. It is necessary to try to take it apart, at least to understand if it is a reliable thought or purely dogmatic.

For some years now I have been wondering and writing about the relationship between new forms of technology (above all artificial intelligence) and doing justice. I affirmed that, in a world in which the interaction between man and machine involves all fields of action (think, among the most important, of medicine and surgery), justice cannot deny any dialogue with technology and this because it would cause the jurisdiction itself to lose its role as regulator and leadership of the company (whose members would not accept to be regulated and judged by a system not in step with the times).

But there is so much more. The choice to entrust justice to artificial intelligence imposes a radical question: why should man, endowed with reason and conscience, be replaced by a set of silicon chips? What’s more, these chips are only capable of simulate (probably also badly) reason and human conscience and have no decision-making autonomy, but respond to a mechanical algorithm.

So: why replace a studious and conscientious human with a mechanical algorithm? This is exactly what the “laudatores” of human jurisdiction claim. The cognitive sciences, heirs of the most profound philosophical thought, are able to break down the anthropocentrism of the Enlightenment that wants the human being (and therefore also the magistrate) to be a free individual precisely because he is endowed with conscience and reason.

Actually the freedom human is, most likely, much more similar to that described by Plato in Phaedrus or from psychoanalysis: a “daimon” that represents “another” irreducible to one’s conscience and reason. It is freedom to be that of which one has no conscience and reason (but which represents the most intimate, hidden and profound essence of the self). Human freedom, in a nutshell (albeit very provocative) is not to judge well but to judge “with no reason” and “without conscience”. By breaking down the pairing of conscience and reason as allies of human freedom, we can really understand how the brain works and therefore what is the right, what function it has and, consequently, why artificial intelligence can represent a challenge that the jurisdiction must face.

Law is an “ante litteram” algorithm, aimed precisely at taking away (true) freedom from man. The man sung by the “daimon”, the subjective and collective unconscious and the automatic neural system must be guided by the hand, he cannot “freely” decide on other men. The law does not want the man-judge to be free, because the free man inevitably transforms himself into an individual Nietzschean, that is “human too human”. The free man composes sublime works, but doing justice must not be a sublime, daring, upsetting work. It just has to be right on the basis of abstract and artificial rules that man has built as a superstructure to respond to his own contingent needs.

Two years ago, the pandemic that upset the last 24 months of our lives was arriving from China. Today a much more devastating “virus” is arriving, which is capable of wiping out a couple of millennia of cultural construction. It is a “virus” capable of breaking down our idea of ​​man and his most anthropocentric symbol: the human way of to judge The Humans. Happy 2022 from the postpandemic future.