from China to Hollywood everyone at the court of the Techno King of the world – Corriere.it

from Federico rampini

In the film “Don’t Look Up” a malevolent parody of the guru of Tesla and SpaceX, the richest man on the planet who knows how to irritate (but at the same time fascinate) young people

Hollywood stages him in the role of the villain, the billionaire who saves himself and a few close friends from the planetary Apocalypse by fleeing into space. China treats it as a superpower in its own right, protests at the United Nations for its alleged space prevarications. Elon Musk closed 2021 as the richest man in the world (273 billion dollars) but not only. He is the only tycoon-guru who manages to fascinate and irritate young people at the same time. It is at the forefront of new technologies, including cryptocurrencies, but blatantly hostile to political correctness; exhibits a right-wing libertarian ideology.

The cinema could not ignore it. In the fictional satire film Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay tech billionaire Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance) is an obvious parody of Musk. Malevolent: fails in his project to dismember a meteorite to obtain rare minerals, then abandons the Earth to its sad fate. The real Musk actually said, “I want to die on Mars, but not crashing on impact.” It seems capable of turning space into a credible business, not just a game for egomaniacal billionaires. NASA has such faith in him who uses his company SpaceX to transport astronauts and equipment to the International Space Station. With 27 launches in 12 months, SpaceX outperformed all American competitors. NASA also chose it to build the next Moon Lander, a lunar landing module.

(Federico Rampini signs the «Global» newsletter every Saturday: to subscribe, just go here: www.corriere.it/global).

The challenges multiply. Musk pioneered the first fully reusable missile for multiple launches, designed for the Mars mission. “It will mark – he says – the difference between humanity as a species with only one path, and humanity as a species with multiple paths.” The exorbitant costs of expedition to Mars? He wants to finance them with his biggest commercial venture in space: up to 30,000 Starlink broadband telecommunications satellites, the Internet within the reach of all those who still do not have adequate connections (poor countries, isolated regions, ships and airplanes, but also for very high frequency transactions between exchanges). It has already put 1,800 into orbit and this is where the casus belli with Xi Jinping was born. Beijing claims its astronauts had to do “emergency operations” with the space station made in China to avoid collisions with Musk’s satellites. The interesting aspect is that the Communist government did not protest at the White House, but appealed to the UN: implicitly recognizing that Musk is to be treated as a sovereign state.

Who continues to suspect he’s a genius hypnotist of the crowds, he has to contend with the solid results of his Tesla. 2021 was the first full year of profits, and the electric car brand is now in the club of “trillion-dollar” companies (over a trillion dollars in stock market value). Against those who consider it a speculative bubble, there are substantial commercial and industrial data. Tesla sales increased 80% in 2021, while global volumes of cars sold fell by 1%. Other automakers have suffered production cuts due to a shortage of semiconductors. Tesla no: it has circumvented the scarcity because its autonomy in electronic engineering is almost unique in the world, so it has “rewritten” the software of the cars to integrate alternative microchips. “Two-thirds of electric cars sold in the United States have the Tesla brand,” proclaimed the chief executive, who now wants to change his job. Yet another provocation: he filed a formal file with the stock exchange authority to rename himself Tesla’s “techno-King”.

Problems are not lacking. Among the most serious: the serious accidents in which some Tesla have stumbled in self-driving mode; and the accusations by China (again) against alleged spying activities of these cars on its territory. But investors are convinced that Musk will overcome all obstacles, and in the final days of last year a jump in prices added 200 billion to Tesla, which is more than what Ford and General Motors are worth combined. “Maybe – he commented on Wall Street Journal

–—Tesla is doing in one year what Amazon has done in twenty years, that is, proving to be such a champion that its bubble is justified ».

The character Musk, being at the forefront of sustainability technology, it fascinates young people, from Millennials to generations X and Z. In 2021, more than the cover of Time his personal show in the satire program was emblematic of him Saturday Night Live. Its adhesion to cryptocurrencies coincides with the boom of these alternative currencies, or feeds it: 3 trillion dollars in value, 16% of Americans own or have had them (compared to 1% six years ago).

Musk the politician takes a lot of young people against the grain. He dueled via Twitter with two radical leftists, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who are based among Millennials. After the two proposed new taxes on billionaires accusing them of circumvention, Musk reacted. “I’ll be the American who has paid the most taxes in history”. 11 billion in 2021, to be precise. To Warren: “Don’t spend it all at once.” To 80-year-old Sanders: “I keep forgetting you’re still alive.”

Unlike Donald Trump which has been deleted from popular social media, Musk has 66 million followers on Twitter. It inaugurated a sort of financial populism precisely on the tax issue. Citing the controversy against billionaires who evade taxes because they avoid cashing in on stock market capital gains, he asked his followers if he should convert stock options and sell shares to pay taxes. The consultation on Twitter (with 3.5 million voters) gave 58% yes, and he sold.

The most provocative gesture was done by “voting with your feet”. It is the choice to move – personally and as Tesla headquarters – from California to Texas. It has adopted the showcase state of the Republicans, turning its back on the bastion of the left. Texas has no additional personal income tax on income, it is in many ways a tax haven, it has fewer rules and bureaucracy. California has one of the highest tax pressures in the United States. M.usk considers the Californian model as a concentrate of the “failures of socialism”: homelessness record, skyrocketing cost of living, shortage of social housing, exodus of residents.

In the last elections he funded Democrats and Republicans equally, gave his endorsement to a Democratic candidate for nomination (tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang). Yet Musk is a thorn in the Democrats’ side, the counterpart to various Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg: he’s the only Big Tech celebrity whose heart beats right. When he denounces the old “tax-and-spend” statist left, there is a young America listening to him, perhaps gritting his teeth.