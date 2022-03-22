From Chris Evans to Florence Pugh, stars who play superheroes

To the rescue! Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have donned tights and capes to save the day as beloved superheroes on the big screen. Chris Evans began his journey as Captain America in 2011 and continued to fight for justice in various Marvel movies up until 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Others, like Hugh Jackman, have been able to reflect on his roles as someone’s superhero over a period of time. longer time.

The Australian actor made his breakthrough in 2000’s X-Men as Wolverine and ultimately broke a Guinness World Record for the longest run as a live-action Marvel superhero. Two decades later, he revealed that he never expected the franchise to take off the way he did. It’s time to meet more stars who have become superheroes on the screen.

Harry Styles made a mid-credits cameo as Eros in “The Eternals,” and is expected to have a strong role in the long-awaited sequel. Hailee Steinfeld went from being a “strawberry” girl to being the second archer to use the superhero name Hawkeye by bringing Kate Bishop to life in the Marvel Disney+ series.

For this comic book fan, it is a dream to be a movie superhero

In classic Pete Davidson fashion, the actor revealed his NSFW inspiration for playing Blackguard in 2021’s The Suicide Squad during an April 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I got a call from James Gunn. He told me: ‘There is a role for you in the film.’ And you play a guy named Richard Hertz. And I was like ‘Dick Hertz! I’m in!’… It’s something I still can’t believe, it’s ridiculous”.

For her part, Florencia Pugh plays the trained assassin Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff’s “little sister” in Black Widow, stealing much praise for her participation in the Marvel Universe. And another revelation example of superheroes is Tessa Thompson; The Westworld actress plays Valkyrie, an Asgardian warrior, in “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame.”