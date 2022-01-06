From cinema to reality | BMW presents the COLOR CHANGING CAR and the infotainment of the future! – Andrea Galeazzi

This morning we talked about BMW iX M60, the new sporty 100% electric SAV, and its incredible performance. We also said it would reveal more surprises and here they are. You press a button and the exterior paint changes color!

Sew the car on yourself, BMW finds new meaning in this expression, and takes it to the next level. Not just interior lights, not just infotainment, not just personalized sounds. Now the color of the car will be too.

Let’s talk about the E Ink Technology, a new technology that is presented on a 100% electric car and which, not surprisingly, is based on electricity! It is a particular layer of paint which, if stimulated by electrical impulses, thanks to electrophoretic technology brings the desired color pigments to the surface, thus taking on a new appearance.

Very interesting to think of you use that this can have, not only aesthetic and personalization, but also functional. Just think of the different amounts of heat that white cars absorb compared to black ones. This can also increase the efficiency and autonomy of the car, with dark colors in winter and light in summer you could give a big hand to air conditioning.

Let’s talk now about infotainment, because technology does not stop on the outside but also brings enormous innovations and improvements inside.

Here comes the new BMW Theater Screen, a wide format display 32: 9 from ben 31 ″ and with a resolution that can reach 8K. Thanks also to the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround System, the rear of the car will be transformed into a real cinema room.

The screen will be motorized and can rotate on two axes to adapt to any position of the passenger on the seat and will have the ability to reproduce images, adapting and zooming in 16: 9, 21: 9 or 32: 9 formats.

Thanks to the collaboration with Amazon this system will also have a Fire TV integrated, which exploiting the possibilities of the 5G in the car, it will guarantee an experience and a cinema catalog at the levels of the best home entertainment systems.





The main infotainment will communicate with the driver through a large curved display that will completely change face according to the new settings called My Modes. It is a series of profiles that will modify the graphics of the displays, colors, lights inside the car and sounds in order to immerse ourselves completely in the atmosphere we prefer, from the most “Zen” and relaxing to the most lively and ready to energize the occupants. All obviously connected and synchronized with driving styles.

However, it is also worth dwelling on sounds, because they are not simply “standard” sounds more or less loud, more or less shrill but real soundtracks produced in collaboration with the Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer. We speak not only of background sounds and atmosphere but also of every sound produced by the car, such as that audible by the occupants during acceleration.

“We are creating sounds to celebrate the beauty and complexity of our vehicles and capable of animating people’s emotions.”

The Italian commented Renzo Vitale, Creative Director Sound.

In short, there are so many Announcements of which this iX M60 has been designated as a carrier, now, dear BMW, we are looking forward to seeing them and being able to test them on our cars!