From Clothes to Speeches: Hollywood Stars Support Ukraine at SAG Awards | TV and Show

Different figures from film and television decided to show their position in the face of the events that occurred last week, after Russia began to invade Ukraine.

As in previous editions, the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) were marked by a new movement. Although in other years different actresses showed their position during the beginning of the #MeToo movement, this time support for Ukraine from different Hollywood stars was highlighted.

While some actors arrived at the event wearing blue and yellow ribbons in support of the country attacked by Russia, Hollywood stars Brian Cox and Michael Keaton were more direct and they sent pro-Ukrainian messages in their speeches.

While accepting the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for SuccessionCox thanked the awards and his colleagues for later Give your support to Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine.

In that, Cox condemned what is happening in that country, assuring that “it is particularly horrible in terms of how it affects other people, particularly those in our profession. The president of Ukraine was a comedian, a great comic performer and we should show respect for him.”.

Similarly, the interpreter highlighted how the fact also impacts Russian artists. “I am also distressed by what is happening in Russia: my fellow actors, actresses, artists, writers and critics are being told, under penalty of high treason, that they cannot say a word about Ukraine. I think that’s horrible,” he added.

“I think we should all unite, also for those people in Russia who are not in favor of what is happening, particularly artists. We should come together and celebrate them and hope that they can really make a change, because I think they can.”

On the other hand, Michael Keaton was recognized for his outstanding performance in dopesick. According to Variety, the interpreter highlighted the Ukrainian president, whom he assured that they had to stand out for “fighting the fight”.

He also assured that there is “a legitimate argument” that award ceremonies are criticized at this time, reiterating the importance of using cinema and television to portray the problems of the world.

Support for Ukraine from the red carpet

However, many other Hollywood stars sympathized with Ukraine shortly before the event. That was the case of Lady Gaga, who on the red carpet assured that “so much is happening in the world, My heart really goes out to Ukraine.”.

“My heart goes out to Ukraine”-Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/f76JADchhY – Lady Gaga Now 💓⚔️ (@ladygaganownet) February 28, 2022

On the other hand, in conversation with AP, different interpreters also raised their voices for the war. “We are using our voices in the best way we can right now, this is the time to unite and stay together”Ariana DeBose assured.

Hamilton actor Leslie Odom Jr. also spoke out on the red carpet, claiming that while “tonight is a celebration, all at the same time we have a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and we send our thoughts, prayers and hopes for the impending peace.”

It was also the case of Andrew Garfield, who assured that the evening was taking place in “a very difficult day to celebrate”. “We keep what is happening in Ukraine in our hearts,” she added.

Douglas Hodge, Michael Douglas, Tyler Perry, Shari Belafonte and Jon Bernthal also showed their support. using ribbons with the colors of the Ukrainian flag as a sign of support for what is happening in that country.

Check here the winners of the SAG Awards

Television:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Winner)

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” (Winner)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Winner)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game” (Winner)

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Michael Douglas, “The Cominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Winner)

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (Winner)

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series “The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” (Winner)

“Yellowstone”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series “The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso” (Winner)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series “Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Squid Game” (Winner)

Movies:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom”

Will Smith, “King Richard” (Winner)

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Winner)

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” (Winner)

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” (Winner)

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture “Belfast”

“CODA” (Winner)

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”