From Coldplay and BTS to Billie Eilish, the best performances of Global Citizen Live 2021

It was 24 hours of music from all over the world to ask for help for developing countries. In fact, from various stages around the world, some of the most prominent artists of the world music scene – Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez – took turns to give life to a 24-hour concert from all over the world.

Coldplay and Billie Eilish (Ph Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Global Citizen)

It was 24 hours of music from all over the world to ask for help for developing countries. The Citizen Global Festival is one of the events organized by the Global Citizen, an organization that aims to reduce poverty in the world. And music has always been a tool to focus attention on the issue, organizing great concerts that could highlight the battle, talking to the powerful of the Earth and raising funds and starting “a fair global recovery”, especially following a year and a half in which the Covid pandemic has hit all countries but whose wake is, as always, having negative effects on the poorest ones.

Performances from all over the world

And so from various stages around the world, some of the most prominent artists of the world music scene, took turns to give life to a 24-hour concert from all over the world: London, Paris, New York, Lagos, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Mumbai where artists such as Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens, Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle sang , Demi Lovato, HER, Migos, ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, among others, as well as artists who have done it remotely, such as Andrea Bocelli from Tuscany, BTS from Seoul or Green Day from Los Angeles. Among these names there was also the highly anticipated performance of the Maneskin, who performed in Paris, in front of thousands of people and with the Eiffel Tower behind them.

Global Citizen’s request

“To the richest countries – explained Hugh Evans, CEO of the Global Citizen association founded in 2008 – we ask that the promise to allocate 100 billion dollars a year to help developing countries to face the crisis of the climate and the environmental challenge, and the distribution of one billion doses of Covid vaccine for all poor countries. But above all we ask that 60 billion dollars be allocated for food security and to ensure meals for 41 million people who in world suffer from hunger and live on the verge of starvation “. The Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message, saying that the new generations “will ask themselves a simple question: why didn’t their parents act beforehand to stop climate change?”.

Coldplay will duet with BTS in My Universe: everyone wants a K-Pop band feat

The best performances of the Global Citizen festival 2021