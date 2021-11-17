from Colombo to Prati Fiscali redundant workers

Carrefour dismisses 106 stores and leaves 769 workers at home throughout Italy. The French multinational has announced a collective redundancy procedure that will sweep the country from north to south. Nine regions are involved: from Valle d’Aosta, Lombardy and Piedmont to Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Campania, Sardinia and even Lazio. In Rome and its province, the redundancies concern 83 full time equivalent in the markets and 15 in hypermarkets.

Carrefour closes 106 stores: redundancies also in Rome

“The reasons behind the surplus situation – so Carrefour communicated to the unions – are to be identified in the serious economic management situation. The overall decline in turnover and customers on the one hand, and the incidence of labor costs on the other, they have determined a situation of serious imbalance which is no longer sustainable and forces the company to undertake a structural intervention aimed at rebalancing the relationship between personnel and turnover “. In Rome and its surroundings – where Carrefour has hyper, market and express – the workers of various points of sale tremble: from Parioli to Boccea and then again Colombo, Vigna Murata, Garbatella, XXI Aprile, Piazzale degli Eroi and Prati Fiscali up to Spinaceto, Tivoli and Guidonia. “Eighteen out of thirty in all, this means that more than 50% of the stores will be hit by this latest earthquake in the Carrefour house” – said Giulia Falcucci, territorial secretary of Fisascat-Cisl of Rome and Lazio.

Carrefour workers between incentivized exodus and the uncertainty of the future

The redundant workers will be called to a voluntary exit: incentivized exodus. “With reference to the transformation and relaunch plan for 2022 announced by Carrefour Italy on 1 October and discussed again during a meeting with the trade unions on 11 November, Carrefour – the company wrote in a note – confirmed that the incentive redundancy plan presented to the trade unions will be managed exclusively on a voluntary basis through the activation of a formal procedure as required by law, and will involve approximately 600 employees of the direct sales points throughout the country and 170 employees of the headquarters. he company confirms its commitment, in the context of discussions with the trade unions and the institutions in charge, to ensure the best possible solution for each employee involved, favoring internal relocation and paths for entrepreneurship. With the relaunch plan, Carrefour confirms the company’s willingness to stay and continue to invest in Italy, with the aim of returning to profitability e to lasting and sustainable growth “.

The Carrefour earthquake in Rome: worried workers

In Rome, the restructuring and franchising plan has already alarmed the workers of the supermarkets with the Rossoblu brand. “It is clear that Carrefour intends to dispose of its supermarkets throughout Italy, moving from direct management to that of small entrepreneurs. The concern of the workers is great because by doing so, those who will remain after the incentive redundancy plan will find themselves working not for a multinational but for small companies where obviously the management looks to faster profits and margins for the company. This – the trade unionist’s alarm – to the detriment of the cost, and therefore of the salary, of the workers ”. “We are very worried about the network project in the direction of franchising because there is already great difficulty within the Roman ones. If we do not intervene with a national protocol – adds Alessandro Contucci of Uiltucs – we risk an unpacked network as early as tomorrow. At the expense of it will be the workers, the work and its quality “.