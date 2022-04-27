From Costa Rica and in a bathing suit: the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, blew up the net

Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez He has three daughters in total: Liliana and Lilibeth from his relationship with Lila Morillo; and Génesis Rodríguez, fruit of his love with his current wife: Carolina Pérez. Although he does not have a good relationship with the first two (and it is public knowledge), he does have one with the youngest.

Genesis He has interpreted the roles in Spanish with Rosita Amado and Violeta Hurtado in the series Dame chocolate, which was broadcast on the Telemundo network. She then came to Hollywood with the movie Hours, the last movie actor Paul Walker starred in before his death.

Currently, he is shooting the third season of Umbrella Academy, which Netflix plans to release in June. ?”The Puma” He showed the pride he feels for his daughter in a post where you can see how the 34-year-old actress looks in her new character. “Number Five: bold, sensual, rebellious, free and magical. Congratulations my girl! Genesis Rodriguez”, wrote the interpreter of “Hold hands” in the publication of his Instagram account.

In the last hours, Genesis once again showed the good relationship he has with his father. “The photo that Puma sends me in response to my post. Legendary ”she wrote, and showed his father in the gym. The photograph to which the actress was referring was one where she posed in front of the mirror.

Source: Instagram @genirodriguez

“Mom of the jungle” wrote in the epigraph in the publication where Genesis poses in a bathing suit. The images quickly exceeded 5,000 likes and 90 comments from their fans. “Ummmmmm okay”, “YOU ARE SO DELICIOUS” and “you are so beautiful!!!” It was just some of them.