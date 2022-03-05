From Covid to the war in Ukraine, conspiracy theories are gaining more and more ground

The war in Ukraine unleashed a barrage of conspiracy theories on social networks, where even UFOs were not missing from the menu of plots. What remains beyond all doubt is the similarity between this vision of the world and those that denied the pandemic or vaccineswhose authors found fertile ground for their imagination.

This time there are no vaccines with which diabolical beings intend to install chips with 4G, 5G, 6G technology or whatever, and thus control our minds and dominate the world. that’s what they said the gurus of pandemic denialismand the believers repeated it, as fast as they were naive to forward their messages on the networks.

Somewhat more sophisticated, other theories about Covid-19 said that influential personalities, such as businessman Bill Gates or financier George Soros, both billionaires and philanthropists, used the coronavirus pandemic to favor laboratories.

The war gave new wings to the theorists of nonexistent facts, who with the pandemic in retreat were running out of enemies and are now reborn on the networks with their recycled beliefs. The new demons are NATO, as opposed to the Russian military, and President Volodimir Zelensky, Putin’s counterpart.

Followers of the Qanon group quickly joined the conspiracy theories about the war in Ukraine BBC World

The old and new theories don’t really differ much from each other. Their authors are the same, experts say, and the conspiracy stories of Covid and the war in Ukraine are intermingled in a new amalgam.

Zelensky is portrayed as a puppet of the “New World Order” or also “Deep State”a bunch of theories about a parallel government that manipulates the masses for the benefit of an elite of corrupt millionaires, which would transform democracies into a single world government, centralized and totalitarian.

The Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), an entity that monitors online campaigns on public health, economic issues and geopolitics, warned of a resurgence of activity on networks, especially on Twitter, by conspiracy theorists. One of his findings was that while a majority of people favored Ukraine in the conflict, extremes to the right and left found common ground in their criticism of Zelensku and his Western allies.

The same ones who denied the pandemic and the vaccines are the ones who currently air or consume disinformation about Ukraine

“Key right-wing influencers have amplified the conspiracy in recent days. These theories are also prevalent on other social media platforms” such as Instagram, where popular right-wing accounts imply that Zelensky “is a crisis actor who is part of a deep-seated plot to bring about the new world order,” the NCRI report states.

In addition to the extreme right, says the study, “Left-wing authoritarian elements have engaged in a coordinated effort to spread extreme messages to advocate the dissolution or abolition of NATO.” “It is not surprising that among the bot-like activities and ideological actors behind these campaigns, convergent and cross-fertilizing efforts between polar groups are beginning to appear,” he adds.

The New World Order theory found fuel when a Ukrainian lawmaker, Kira Rudyk, said in an interview with Fox News that the war her people were fighting was not just about Ukraine. “We fight for this new world order for democratic countries”, said the deputyand sparked paranoia from fans who took everything backwards, and said it was some kind of sinister confession.

This narrative was reiterated among others by the US conspiracy group QAnon, famous for its unrestricted and thoughtless support for the most exorbitant rampages of Donald Trumpsuch as the alleged electoral fraud of 2020, and whose members took part in the assault on Capitol Hill.

QAnon supporters said that Putin invaded Ukraine to eradicate US-run military labs, and where they planned to create another deadly virus. Other conspiracy theorists pointed out that the war was actually a screen to distract the world from a depopulation program with the Covid vaccine.

The same uproar happened a long time ago with a statement by Kerry Chant, the health director of New South Wales, Australia, that went viral when talking about contact tracing to control Covid-19.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology, China. One of the theories maintains that the United States had military laboratories destined to manufacture viruses in Ukraine, for which Putin decided to destroy them. AFP Agency

“We will see how contact tracing goes in the new world order; yes, it will be pubs and clubs, and other things, if we have a positive case there [pero] our response may be different if we know that people are fully vaccinated,” Chant said on television. The conspiracy theorists jumped on his neck, and satiated their greed by airing the alleged confession with millions of replies on the networks.

These alleged failed acts of political leaders, who unwittingly reveal what they really think are the glory of the plotters, who see their darkest suspicions about the reality of things confirmed.

“The more dramatic the event, the more virulent the conspiracy. So the Covid sequence was an important moment in this conspiracy boil and today, unsurprisingly, it’s being revived with the Ukrainian drama.”, said social media specialist Tristan Mendès France in conversation with France Inter radio. Among other interesting revelations, he recounted how the version circulated that the United States ran military laboratories in Ukraine for the production of lethal viruses.

“This totally delusional idea was launched by a pro-Trump US citizen and QAnon supporter, then picked up by US conspiracy pope Alex Jones, then rebroadcast by an Indian far-right outlet, to be picked up by the embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Telegram account of the Russian state media Sputnik, to finally end up in conspiracy accounts in France”, said Mendès France, an expert in conspiracy theories.

Red Rpnnie presented the most imaginative theory of what is happening in Ukraine Twitter

Set to launch theories, the most original has undoubtedly been that of the Italian journalist, music critic and presenter red ronniean eccentric who on YouTube commented on the leading role that aliens would be having to keep peace between us down here.

“Over the skies of Ukraine there are UFOs escorting the bombers. There are those who argue, I’m not saying it, I’m just reporting, that they don’t want nuclear explosions, so they are very careful that this doesn’t happen. Basically, they are guardians,” said Ronnie.