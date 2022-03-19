From Covid to Ukraine, freedom defended on alternating plates

Freedom. Read how good it sounds, li-ber-ta. Well, the writer has always been against – without pretense – the restrictions on the fundamental freedoms of Italians at the time of the virus. Against the limitations of the right to work, traffic, meeting, etc., etc., for those who had chosen not to be vaccinated. Against, to defend the right to choose in a democratic and free country over (and of) one’s own body.

Well, for this very reason today the libertarians at the time of the virus can only be against the armed invasion of the Russians in Ukraine, an invasion that violates the self-determination of a people and its right to choose how to live and by whom to be governed. Freedom of the body and freedom of the people go together and not contradict each other. In this bizarre country that is Italy it happens instead, and it is a huge error of philosophy even before that of politics, that those who were in favor of restrictions on Italians are now idealized because they defend the freedoms of the Ukrainians. And who was against the restrictions in Italy at the time of Covid is told as a skeptic on the resistance in Ukraine. Two big mistakes. From elementary rejection. From the forerunner. Because freedoms do not break down as the horizons in which (and against which) they must be defended change.

For this reason, it is necessary that in our country, which has always been too moralistic and fideistic (Catholic, Fascist and Communist, you readers choose the morality that suits you best), you should be reasoned laically. Without priests, without hierarchs and without central committees. And reasoning freely, secularism cannot harbor doubts: against restrictions and against the Russians. The most badass of our critics reading these words will object that the two situations are not comparable. We are well aware of the differences between a war on a virus and a war under bombs. For this reason, while many sincere progressives compared the fight against Covid to a war, on the contrary we never did it. For the fact that one, the one against the virus, was not a war but a choice (and not the only possible one) of health policy imposed from above. As for freedoms, unlike the rest, they look alike. AND a free country should never take them away. If anything, add them.

The Black Corsair, March 19, 2022