from Covid toes to palpitations, voice problems and hearing and hair loss. What do we know

Omicron – with the subvariants Xe And Xj, Delta. Between symptoms classics (and more widespread) of Covid the national health systems of the different countries have recognized several: fever, persistent cough or loss of taste orsmell. And many more have been added over the course of the pandemic. So much so that, for example, the British SSN has recently added others to the list of official ones nine. But recent studies and research, also in Great Britain, have identified 6 more “unusual” ones that also concern the side effects of the so-called long-Covid.

Variant Xj or recombination? Why is it called that and the difference with the English Xe

Covid, 6 unusual symptoms of the virus

It goes from temporary hearing loss at palpitationsfrom the so-called “Covid toes“to the problems at vocal cords. But here’s in detail, what is known today and what the studies say about it.

Loss of hearing

A study of the Stanford University last year found that the Omicron variant it could cause ear problems. Some symptoms reported by the study include severe earache, ear numbness, and even temporary hearing loss in some people. A condition that persists even after the infection has passed.

What does it mean for a virus to become endemic? How long does immunity from vaccination or infection last? Do you still need to wear a mask? And most importantly: When will this all end? https://t.co/bAebmjhdEO#COVID-19 #Pandemic – Stanford Medicine (@StanfordMed) March 11, 2022

Palpitations

Another symptom, which can overlap with other physical conditions, are palpitations, due to fever or inflammation caused by the virus. Some infected patients report palpitations and point out that the heart beats at a faster rate. A condition that persists even after the initial infection has passed. For some studies this symptom is also a sign of a long-covid.

Hair loss

Hair loss is a symptom that usually occurs months after infection. It happens because the hair follicles are overstimulated during the infection. This symptom usually appears to improve three to six months after infections, according to studies.

“Covid Toes”

The so-called ‘Covid toe’ is a condition where the extremities show swelling, blister-like bumps or discoloration. Most of the time, those who suffer from the virus do not report pain, but the condition can have more serious consequences both from the point of view of soreness and itchiness, particularly – of course – when blisters occur. They are symptoms found mainly among children or young people and, according to what has been found, they can last from a couple of weeks to a few months.

Problems with the vocal cords

Some studies have also found that there is a connection between Covid and the “mobility” of the vocal cords. Voice changes sometimes occur in infected patients, increasing the chance of vocal cord paralysis due to peripheral nerve damage. Another possibility that can occur during infection is an injury to the vagus nerve, which controls voice, swallowing, breathing and coughing. If the vagus nerve is not functioning properly it can also manifest itself as shortness of breath.

Mental confusion and delirium

Mental fog or confusion has been recognized as a symptom of both infection and long-Covid.The more severe form of delirium, which can be accompanied by hallucinations and even paranoia, is more common among older people who have been infected.