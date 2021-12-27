From creams to spa rituals, to aesthetic medicine techniques: all about how to have magnificent breasts

Toned and with smooth and compact skin. Olivia Wilde’s breasts continue to attract attention despite being no longer a girl. Of course, 37 years is not many, but this particularly thin and fragile area of ​​the body is prone to the early appearance of the signs of age. To combat them, she uses a particular cosmetic, as revealed by the stylecaster.com portal, rich in active ingredients useful for firming, plumping, nourishing and hydrating “her girls”. Is called True Botanicals Boob Cream and manages to give a rejuvenating boost thanks to a cocktail of targeted agents such as the sap of the firming trees of the Grecian Coast, nourishing rosehip, coconut and ioioba oils, and specific peach butter to counteract dehydration ripples. This miracle product is not for sale in Italy, but we consulted 3 experts to understand how to take care and how to improve the appearance of the point of the body, whether it is minute or prosperous, with a higher rate of sex appeal.

What to do at home

Cosmetic treatments are indispensable. And they have to start young. «A key step in keeping it beautiful and young is represented by hydration. Too bad we almost always don’t worry about it. We have a thousand regards, in fact, for the face, almost completely leaving it out. An error that can prove fatal, given the extraordinary vulnerability of its tissue architecture », explains dermatologist Corinna Rigoni, president of Dermatologhe Italia. “There is no shortage of reasons to worry about it. The reduced amount of hair follicles, a low density of sebaceous glands and an inconsistent amount of fat explain the tendency to lose hydration. Not only that, the small connective scaffolding, with few elastin fibers and, consequently, a weaker structure for the collagen matrix, favor the formation of depressions and lack of tone, which become even more evident with age due to the effect of the decrease in estrogen », adds Rigoni. A balance made even more delicate by the absence of bone structures to anchor, which explains its predisposition to slide downwards, just like a crumpled sheet. With the daily application of targeted cosmetics, formulated to provide the nourishment necessary to reinforce such a thin structure, you can see the results already after about ten days. «The important thing is also the cleansing to be associated with exfoliation to be repeated twice a week. And to do it using a scrub formulated for the face », specifies Rosanna Dambra, Image Skincare skin coach. Also useful are devices to be used at home that generate galvanic current “the negative and positive ionic charges push the active agents in depth, provide a significant boost to the mechanisms that give compactness, protect elastin and regenerate collagen”, adds the expert.

Solutions in spa

To tone this area of ​​the body, beauty salons offer specific protocols. «Excellent results are obtained with sessions performed with devices that associate electrical impulses with LED light energy, capable of reactivating the skin’s metabolic processes. After a 20-minute treatment, the décolleté is visibly firmer, smoother and firmer ”, explains the skin coach.

To the aesthetic doctor

In the clinics the solutions proposed are numerous, and it is the doctor who suggests the most suitable one according to the skin conditions. “The choice of the most suitable treatments depends on the type of imperfection and may also require a combined approach in the most complex cases”, explains Ginevra Miglior, Plastic surgeon and aesthetic doctor at Best Face Clinic in Milan in partnership with Farmacia Boccaccio and in Forte dei Marmi. .

For instance, to combat the loss of tone as well as oblique wrinkles, and regain fleshiness and elasticity, the specialist suggests specific treatments. Let’s see them.

microfocused ultrasound: emitted by a machine called Ultherapy, capable of producing controlled heating in order to stimulate the production of new collagen and make the skin more compact and smooth;

emitted by a machine called Ultherapy, capable of producing controlled heating in order to stimulate the production of new collagen and make the skin more compact and smooth; needling: makes use of devices, such as the Dermapen, equipped with tiny needles that, with a vertical oscillation movement, “peel off” the skin repeatedly, thus regenerating collagen and elastin and making the skin much smoother and more uniform;

makes use of devices, such as the Dermapen, equipped with tiny needles that, with a vertical oscillation movement, “peel off” the skin repeatedly, thus regenerating collagen and elastin and making the skin much smoother and more uniform; superficial to medium peels: both the classic revitalizing ones and the innovative enzymatic ones are beneficial, containing mix of acids among which the trichloroacetic, lactobionic, salicylic, tartaric, citric, gamma-aminobutyric stand out. They are preparations that not only remove dead cells linked to cell turnover, but also have a marked revitalizing action, that is, they promote the regeneration of new collagen and elastin cells and improve the texture in terms of thickness and compactness. Also worth mentioning Extreme Firmness which exerts a chemical-free peeling and exploits the activity of bioactive enzymes such as keratinase and collagenase to reinvigorate the skin structure;

both the classic revitalizing ones and the innovative enzymatic ones are beneficial, containing mix of acids among which the trichloroacetic, lactobionic, salicylic, tartaric, citric, gamma-aminobutyric stand out. They are preparations that not only remove dead cells linked to cell turnover, but also have a marked revitalizing action, that is, they promote the regeneration of new collagen and elastin cells and improve the texture in terms of thickness and compactness. Also worth mentioning Extreme Firmness which exerts a chemical-free peeling and exploits the activity of bioactive enzymes such as keratinase and collagenase to reinvigorate the skin structure; the mesobotox : it is the technique that consists in the infiltration into the dermis, therefore very superficially, of botulinum toxin at low doses that pushes the skin fibers to increase the production of collagen and elastin;

: it is the technique that consists in the infiltration into the dermis, therefore very superficially, of botulinum toxin at low doses that pushes the skin fibers to increase the production of collagen and elastin; infiltration of hyaluronic acid and calcium hydroxyapatite: thanks to the first, the skin is plumped and uniform; with the second, used in the hyper-diluted form, bio-restructuring processes are initiated which awaken the fibloblasts to produce the toning and firming protein elements.

To counteract breast ptosis, or the sagging of the supporting tissues, the approach also concerns lifestyle. “It certainly helps to wear a bra regularly, especially during physical activity, in order to limit the effect of gravity. Also useful is the regular application of vegetable oils, such as almond, argan, jojoba, which maintain skin elasticity and prevent stretch marks. On the other hand, targeted physical activity is useless against ptosis and emptying, since these problems do not depend on muscle tone “, emphasizes Miglior.

“Non-invasive aesthetic medicine remedies, such as hyaluronic acid infiltrations, are controversial from a safety point of view as they are associated with a rather high rate of complications, including the formation of cysts or granulomas within the gland, the migration, encapsulation and inflammatory phenomena », warns the expert. Consequently, there remains only one way to solve the problem of subsidence. «The only really effective and decisive solution against ptosis and emptying remains surgery, ie the intervention of mastopexy, which consists in removing the excess skin and repositioning the breast up high with or without the introduction of a prosthesis. The disadvantages are the risks associated with the surgical procedure itself and the scars, which include that around the areola, the vertical below the areola and the horizontal below the breast », concludes Ginevra Miglior.