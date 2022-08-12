From Cristiano Ronaldo to De Bruyne, the 21 to 25 nominees for the 2022 Ballon d’Or (5/6)
Best player in the best team of the English Championship, Kevin De Bruyne (BEL, Manchester City) is in the Ballon d’Or list for the seventh time. With the Citizens, the Belgian had his best finishing season (15 goals).
For his first full season in the jersey of Ajax Amsterdam, Sebastien Haller (CIV, Ajax then Borussia Dortmund) was the third best scorer in the Champions League last season (11 goals), as his side were knocked out in the round of 16. Top scorer in the Eredivisie (21 goals), the former Auxerrois was crowned Dutch champion for the second time in a row.
Age doesn’t seem to have any effect on him. At 36, Luka Modric (CRO, Real Madrid) is still the metronome of the Madrid midfielder. Winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2018, the Croatian took part in Real Madrid’s La Liga – Champions League double.
Back to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo (POR, Manchester United) finished as the club’s top scorer in the Premier League, despite his side’s collective struggles. The Portuguese is named to the Ballon d’Or for the 18th consecutive time (a record).
Winning the 2021 Champions League with Chelsea galvanized him. Antonio Rudiger (ALL, Chelsea then Real Madrid) has become one of the best defenders in the Premier League and has just joined Real Madrid, reigning European champion.