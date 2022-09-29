From “Cruel Intentions” to “Clueless”: the iconic references in “Revancha ya”

After a brief clandestine altercation, popular Drea and loser Eleanor team up to get revenge on those who torment them. (Netflix)

In the last days, revenge now (Do Revenge) climbed into the top 10 Netflix with more than 26 million hours viewed globally. Starring maya hawke (stranger things) Y Camila Mendez (Riverdale), this black comedy has enchanted even those who are not fans of stories about teenagers. The director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson He shared the movies that evidently influenced his vision for the film and many of these are found in classics from the 90s and early 2000s.

“After a brief underground altercation, Drea (the once-popular alpha girl) and Eleanor (the new, alternative beta girl) team up to get revenge on those who torment them. “Revenge Now” is a revolutionary Hitchcockian-style black comedy that features the most terrifying protagonists: teenagers”, as described in the official synopsis on the service streaming.

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are the protagonists of “Revancha ya”. (Netflix)

What references are presented in revenge now?

When we first see Rosehill School, the first thing that catches our eye is the personalized student uniforms. Some look pretty good and others not so good, but everyone shines in her outfit like, for example, Drea (Mendes) and her group of friends. Even Eleanor (Hawke) is completely transformed to be part of the circle of popular girls: new style, a cute uniform and a very smug attitude.

Where did this appear before…? That’s right, the classic nineties comedy cluelesswhich featured Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd Y Brittany Murphy in your cast. It is impossible not to remember the fantastic costumes of the film, starting with the yellow checkered outfit that its protagonist wore in the first scenes. Aesthetics was key for Robinson as she imagined what her characters would look like.

Revenge and friendship are the main themes of this film directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. (Netflix)

Another particular detail of revenge now it is Eleanor and Drea’s narration that establishes two different points of view. According to the filmmaker herself, she took this idea from election (1999), the tape with Reese witherspoon Y Matthew Broderick. “As we were putting the movie together, I thought, ‘I really want to know more about Drea and Eleanor.’ Obviously, there are a lot of twists and turns in the movie. And so, I wanted another device that could make the audience feel like they knew them and then pull the rug out from under them even more,” he revealed in conversation with Tudum, from Netflix.

There is a scene that is a clear homage to heavy girls: Drea exposes Max with Eleanor’s help and watches the chaos at school. In Tina Fey’s film, this same situation occurs when Regina George (Rachel McAdams) delivers the Bonfire Book to the school principal and absolves himself of any responsibility by blaming Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan). An iconic moment of cinema.

The black humor teen genre film premiered on September 16. (Netflix)

The theme of “revenge” itself also brings to mind another irreverent film of black humor: heathers. For Robinson, however, it was mostly about the detail of including the sport of croquet, specifically in the scene where Drea visits Carissa in rehab: “Just to ‘get even,’ we made all the mallets and balls pastel.”

revenge now makes perhaps the most special nod to Cruel Intentions from the moment he signed Sarah Michelle Gellar, actress of the first installment of the film saga and symbolic star of the 90s. “It was very strange directing Sarah Michelle Gellar. That felt like something yes, after taking out the DVD Cruel Intentions of the DVD player, you’d say, ‘Hey, you’ll be directing it someday, too,’ I’d say, ‘What?!’” Plus, it plays into a similar theme of betrayal, sex, and revenge within a prestigious high school.

The film with Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes is available to see in the catalog of Netflix.

