From Cuenca came a boy who was found alone near the US-Mexico border | Ecuador | News

Basin

The 4-year-old boy who was abandoned on the border between Mexico and the United States and found by the migration patrol left Cuenca.

His parents live abroad and according to the authorities, family reunification is already being worked on.

The photograph of an abandoned minor in El Paso, Texas quickly went viral on social networks.

Silvia Espíndola, from the Vice Ministry of Human Mobility, said that this is not the only known case, since so far in 2022, 12,921 detained migrants have been reported, of which 2,991 include minors.

The official could not give explanations about the legal process that will be followed against those who promoted the sending (relatives or smugglers) of the minor who, according to what she said, is already safe in a shelter.

It was confirmed that his mother lives in the state of New Jersey and that in the next few days he will join them. And although the deputy minister did not want to report the origin of the child and his family, sources consulted by this newspaper confirmed that he was from Cuenca, from the urban area.

They locate a 4-year-old Ecuadorian boy walking alone near the US-Mexico border

However, in the southern zone these crimes are seldom reported by families and this is shown by the figures. For example, in the Cañar Prosecutor’s Office between January and September of this year there were thirteen complaints of illegal migrant smuggling, two in the La Troncal canton, seven in Cañar and four in Azogues, which means 0.5 percent of all known causes, according to the prosecutor of this town, Jorge Vélez.

One of the factors for this low statistics is that the family does not collaborate with the process because they reach an agreement, mainly economic, in case the migrant loses his life in his attempt to leave the country irregularly.

Alcohol and drug use among children who have migrant parents worries in communities of the Sierra

And although these irregular trips with accompanied or unaccompanied minors are common in the southern part of the country, Vélez said that this is due to the fact that now the trend is to get together in the United States, considering that there are more job opportunities there, which has repercussions on a better road quality. All processes are under investigation. (YO)