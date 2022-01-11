From Curno to Utah to simulate life on Mars

From 10 to 23 April the Smops (Space Medicine Operations) mission, promoted and organized by Mars Planet, the Italian section of the Mars Society based in Curno.

From the Bergamo hinterland to the Utah desert. There is the Mdrs research station (Mars Desert Research Station), where the Martian simulation mission Smops (Space Medicine Operations) will take place from 10 to 23 April 2022, promoted and organized by Mars Planet, the Italian section of the Mars Society based in Curno (via Dalmine). A crew of six similar astronauts, made up of four Italians, one Canadian and one French, will conduct a series of activities and experiments, simulating life and work in a remote environment. In conditions similar to those found on the Red Planet. During the two weeks of isolation, they will reproduce operational scenarios in preparation for future human missions to Mars.

The crew consists of two aerospace engineers, Paolo Guardabasso and Simone Partenostro, the CEO of D-Orbit Luca Rossettini, the space architect Vittorio Netti, the doctor Nadia Maarouf and the space researcher Benjamin Pothier. Human medicine and physiology tests will be carried out: among the measured parameters, also the stress level of the astronauts during the mission, to better understand the ways in which it develops. Smops will then be an opportunity to experience the Bg-Suit space suit, designed by Mars Planet in partnership with leading Italian companies in the textile sector. A solution designed to allow astronauts to move easily, safely and independently, outside the base station. With the help of advanced control, monitoring and communication systems. The similar simulation spacesuit will be equipped with several sensors capable of reporting the health conditions of the crew in real time. And measure the values ​​of the surrounding environment. All the activities planned during the mission (sponsored by the Italian Space Agency) are part of a broader research and experimentation program. The goal is to create a hub dedicated to the development of space technologies, called Mars City.

